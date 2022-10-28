The Corvallis Office renting space for people tired of working at home

There’s nothing more American than some good ol’ fashioned water cooler talk in the break room. So, when Town & Country Realty broker Lee Eckroth noticed that people were becoming increasingly isolated by working from home, it sparked an idea for his next real estate project — the Corvallis Office.

Eckroth bought the building at Fifth Street and Monroe Avenue in June with hopes to upgrade the space and contribute to the downtown area. He began to receive calls from people asking to rent individual office spaces because they were unproductive and lonely working from home.

On Oct. 15, he opened the Corvallis Office, 456 SW Monroe Ave., Unit 110, complete with seven offices and room for expansion. The space currently fits nine people, and it successfully achieves the feel of a classic office environment, Eckroth said.

“I think there’s a lot of people who just want to get out of their homes,” he said.

He added that people want their home spaces to feel like home again rather than work.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, millions of people switched to working remotely, and many companies have not yet returned to in-person work, nor do some plan to.

The Corvallis Office is unique in that it’s full of people who work for completely different companies. A Microsoft employee can engage in water cooler talk with a medical administrator or an insurance agent while on break.

“It’s all productive and like-minded people who want to be downtown and have that experience of grabbing a coffee together,” Eckroth said. “All those experiences were lost over COVID.”

Each office space comes equipped with a desk, bookcase, refrigerator and other work-ready materials. There’s a central “grab and go” station filled with whatever office supplies may be necessary, so the employees do not have to run to the store.

There’s even a shower and an indoor bike parking area, Eckroth added.

The Corvallis Office is a shared and secured workspace with security cameras and individual locks. It’s a 60-day rolling commitment, with each space available for $350-$550 per month, depending on square footage, which ranges from 120-250 square feet.

Mark Kalmar, chief administrative officer with Pacific Imaging Consultants, rents an office space in the building and said he has achieved a greater level of productivity at the Corvallis Office than in his small home space.

“The location is excellent, and the model is great because I don’t have to be home,” Kalmar said.

It’s apparent that Eckroth is a fan of the show “The Office,” as the signage is similar to that of the comedic series. He said he wants to honor the American workspace while creating a fun and productive environment.

There will be an open house at the Corvallis Office from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 and Monday, Nov. 7. More information is available at www.thecorvallisoffice.com.

“I’m here every day, and I desire that social interaction,” Eckroth said. “I love seeing people and I love being downtown.”