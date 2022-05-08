The Corvallis crunch: Finding housing a challenge for OSU students

It’s that time of year when Oregon State University students’ leases are about to end, leaving people poised at their computers, ready to pounce on available rental units.

Housing markets in college towns, especially small ones like Corvallis, can be tough for both students and year-round residents. Many students find it difficult to secure units within their preferences and price range.

“I’ve been looking for about two months,” said OSU student Jordan Peterson. “Even looking outside of Corvallis has been difficult.”

Corvallis market trends

With students back in Corvallis after more than a year of remote instruction, the housing market is competitive as ever, especially around this time of year.

Corvallis has what online real-estate marketplace Zillow.com calls a “warm” market temperature. Market temperature is based on changes in renter demand compared to the national average, and a warm market has increasing demands.

Zillow puts the median rent for all bedrooms and property types in Corvallis at $2,100, 0.24% higher than the national average at $2,095.

In the last year, median rent in Corvallis has increased $500, and in the last month, it has increased $610. Summer is the most popular time to move, according to local property managers, which could be a possible explanation for the drastic median increase from month to month.

Off-campus housing

Finding off-campus housing can be even more difficult than on-campus housing, as students are more or less on their own once they move out of the residence halls.

Grace Gunderson is a manager at one of the larger off-campus apartment complexes, “Sierra Student Apartments.” She said that by April, most of the local complexes only have four- and five-bed units available for the coming school year.

“We open up leasing in the fall around November,” nearly a year ahead, Gunderson said. “On that day all of our studios and one-beds sell out.”

By March, the two- and three-bed units were filled for the 2022-23 year, leaving students only with the four-bed option by spring.

For those who do not have three other roommates, the company offers a sort of roommate “dating” app called RoomSync.

Residents list their living preferences and habits as well as what they’re looking for in a roommate, and then they get to swiping. This is the first year the company is using the app, and Gunderson said it’s a better option than randomly pairing people together, hoping they get along.

The Sierra offers top-notch amenities, including access to a pool, gym, study lounges, game room and even a tanning booth. That comes with top-notch rents.

Not all students have the means to get into places like The Sierra or The Retreat, two large student apartment complexes which are owned by the same company. Even with four or five people living in one space, each person pays nearly $700 per month.

Peterson has been unsuccessfully searching for a place that he and his girlfriend can move into by July. They have two cats, and the no-pets rule at most apartments has been the biggest barrier to landing a new home.

“We’ve searched every single option,” Peterson said. “We put together a spreadsheet, and there are only nine places in Corvallis that we can possibly find. All are $1400-1500 for a one-bed.”

While he hopes to pay less than $1,300 per month, Peterson acknowledges they may have to settle for something out of their budget. Additionally, several landlords have failed to respond to his inquiries, and the lack of communication has made it hard to trust a place enough to move in.

“When I first moved out of the dorms two years ago, trying to find a place was tricky, but not nearly this crazy,” he said.

OSU sophomore Jason May was able to secure his spot at The Sierra with three other roommates, but they had to sign their lease six months before they moved in. For most residents, this is how it works; if your plans change at the last minute, you’re out of luck because most units fill up as soon as they become available.

May said he enjoys living at The Sierra, especially the close proximity to campus. It’s expensive, he said, but similar to what he paid living in the university residence halls.

“It seems like as far as off-campus housing goes, the apartments around OSU are either the nice, expensive places, or they’re really cheap and in a state of disrepair,” he said. “There are no average OK places.”

On-campus housing

Typical on-campus housing prices range from $7,752 to $11,742 per year, not including a dining plan, which can range from $2,700 to $4,500 per year.

Stephen Jenkins, associate vice provost and director of University Housing and Dining Services, said OSU has roughly 5,000 beds for students who want to live on campus. Those are primarily for first-year students who graduated high school less than a year ago, but second-year and other students may live on campus as well.

“We have enough beds to meet the needs of students,” Jenkins said. “We are working on the 11th and Madison housing project right now, and the OSU Campus Vision has identified other locations across campus where future housing can be located.”

The $50 million housing project Jenkins referenced, approved by the OSU Board of Trustees in 2018, will house approximately 221 graduate students in studio and two-bed units. The hall is expected to be open by fall 2024.

University spokesperson Steve Clark said OSU requires first-year students to live on campus, and university housing is offered to students on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additionally, he said OSU is beginning the planning process for both the modernization of other existing residential halls and increasing the number of housing beds offered on campus over the next seven to 10 years.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

