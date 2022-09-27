The Corvallis Christmas Parade is no more

After doing dormant for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers behind the Corvallis Community Christmas Parade are officially calling it quits.

Sponsored by the Corvallis Lions Club since 1994, the Christmas Parade reportedly drew a few thousand spectators on Black Friday each year, stimulating the local economy and holiday joy. The now-defunct Downtown Corvallis Association founded the parade in 1985.

“It was the ultimate small-town holiday parade,” said Warren “Skip” Volkmann, Corvallis Lions Club president and event announcer for more than two decades.

Like other traditions, the long-standing kickoff to the Christmas season suffered from consecutive shutdowns in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns. With organizers otherwise occupied and volunteers drifting away, the Lions Club announced this week the parade was shutting down — though it could be revived by the right group, Volkmann said.

Being specifically a Christmas parade, the club would consider a proposal to pass the torch — or Christmas candle — to a church or other private organization, he said.

Two of the Lions’ key organizers — Gary Evans, general manager of Clodfelters restaurant, and Marc Vomocil, former Corvallis First Citizen — are unable to spearhead the effort this year, according to Volkmann.

With the local club approaching its 100th year of service in 2025, Volkmann is hoping to adding 25 new members before the anniversary arrives. He said the pandemic interrupted an imbued spirit of community service, habits which are hard to re-establish.

Still, “I think community services are going to rebound because of the pandemic,” Volkmann said. “People have been deprived of community for three years, and now they realize they’ve been missing something.”

Leading up to the annual event, the Corvallis Lions Club would shut down Highway 99W to march the Christmas Parade the wrong way down Fourth Street and over to the Benton County Courthouse. Participation was open to anyone for a small setup fee, attracting a range of participants, from kids to performers to local businesses and more.

“We hate to give it up, but the Lions have to focus all of our energy on defending our See’s Candy sale,” Volkmann said.

The Lions Club has been selling See’s chocolates to raise funds in Corvallis for more than 40 years. It’s the club's biggest fundraiser. The proceeds pay for eye exams, vision care, glasses, hearing aids and other charitable endeavors.

“Through the pandemic we found a way to keep our See’s Candy sale open,” Volkmann said. “But when See’s corporate opened a holiday store here last year, we saw our sales drop more than $4,000. That’s a lot of glasses.”

Volkmann believes many people mistook a corporate pop-up store for the traditional Lions’ December fundraiser, pledging that won’t happen as much this year. The group plans to hold its sale at the Kings Circle Shopping Center near Harbor Freight. Details are on the Corvallis Lions Facebook page.

Those who are interested in bringing back the Christmas Parade can leave a message for the Lions Club at 541-224-6613.