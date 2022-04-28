The Albany e-scooters are here!

I had been at work for about an hour when my editor came rushing in with a very important announcement: “The scooters are here!”

Obviously I dropped everything I was doing to run out and see them for myself, as Mid-Valley Media has been following the Bird Inc. e-scooter saga for weeks, attending Albany City Council meetings to keep the public informed on the pending arrival of this eco-friendly transit option.

Luckily our ever-talented crime reporter Maddie Pfeifer has some video skills in her back pocket, and she too answered the call to action by abandoning her duties to document an inaugural ride for our loyal readers.

The city decided in March to engage in a 12-month pilot program with Bird, bringing a bunch of e-scooters to the historic downtown area and anywhere else area free-market forces dictate to provide locals with a healthier option of getting around amid soaring gas prices and crowded streets.

The app is very user-friendly — once you have it downloaded, you tap a blue icon to scan the QR code located on the handlebars of each bike. You’re charged by the minute, and my 25-minute ride cost me $6.85.

There’s an electronic speedometer in the center of the handlebars so you can clock your speed, which can go up to 15 miles per hour on level ground. I cannot confirm this, as I think I got up to 10 miles per hour at my absolute craziest.

Once you scan the QR code and unlock the bike, you will be greeted by cute little chirping sounds that most definitely will remind you that you’re riding a Bird brand scooter. But be forewarned: These adorable tweets will turn into ominous screeches, however, if you attempt to lift the scooter or ride it once it locks up.

Don't ask me how I know.

So, unless you want to attract stares from people searching for an invisible flock of angry birds, don’t do that.

Once I got going, I pressed a lever on the handlebars that immediately accelerated my speed, causing my knees to shake until I slowed down. You may have guessed that I am hardly a daredevil, dear reader, as I choose to spend my time attending school board meetings and writing about murals.

I glided around the courthouse for a while before heading in the direction of Two Rivers Market, where I was tempted to take a taco break at Taqueria Alonzo out of sheer exhaustion. But this sample ride was for work, not play, so I kept chugging along past the Albany Fire Department and Hasty Freez before heading back to the newsroom to pen this masterpiece.

All in all, I’d say it was a fun ride, albeit a little more strenuous than I expected. I didn’t feel like I was going to fall, which is good because I was not wearing a helmet — an encouraged step when reading the safety instructions in the app and Oregon law.

You’re also not supposed to ride the scooters on the sidewalk, so do as I say, not as I do, and stay in the bike lanes on the street.

City of Albany spokesperson Matt Harrington said the Birds arrived Wednesday morning. The city created a webpage, www.cityofalbany.net/bird, to help answer questions about the scooters as they come up.

People of Albany: Go out and ride these e-scooters to your favorite downtown small businesses! They’ve arrived just in time for a sunshine-filled spring, which we are all hoping to experience ... any day now.

And make sure you TWEET about your experience on the Bird!

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

