Tangent fire donates water tender to Gates

The Tangent Rural Fire District has donated a water tender to Gates Rural Fire Protection District.

According to a news release from Tangent fire, the agency donated Tender 72 to help the community of Gates, which was drastically impacted by the 2020 wildfires in the Santiam Canyon.

“It is important for us to remember that these communities are still facing the challenges of rebuilding, and continually need our support,” the news release said. “The challenges the local fire departments of Gates, Mill City, Detroit and Idanha are facing today will continue into the future.”

The tender needed some repairs in order to be in good working condition for years to come. Neighboring districts aided in the maintenance, according to Tangent fire.

The tender was officially presented to Gates fire on July 26.