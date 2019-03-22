The Corvallis-based Post Carbon Institute is hosting a talk by energy and resource management expert Nate Hagens at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Hagens’ talk is called “Being Human in the 21st Century.” Questions to be discussed include what do the converging environmental, economic and energy crises mean for the fate of humanity, and what can the long arc of human history teach us about our uncertain future?
Hagens runs an honors seminar at the University of Minnesota called “Reality 101: A Survey of the Human Predicament."
Hagens has a master’s degree in finance from the University of Chicago and a doctorate in natural resources from the University of Vermont. He also was lead editor of The Oil Drum, a website that analyzed and discussed global energy supplies and the upcoming energy transition.