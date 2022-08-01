Take it to the streets: Open Streets Corvallis returns

After two years of being on a pandemic hold, the street festival known as Open Streets Corvallis is back for a fourth time.

The free event is slated from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 along 2 miles of Corvallis city streets, with activity hubs in Arnold and Chintimini parks, bookending a safe travel loop for nonmotorized traffic.

“This event really showcases our vision for the streets and the future of Corvallis,” said Lindsey Almarode, the city’s Open Streets event coordinator. “People first is really important to us, that aspect of safety and community.”

Starting from Arnold Park, the loop runs from Northwest Merrie Drive to Northwest Polk Avenue, turning onto Northwest 26th Street at the Corvallis Community Center, then to Northwest Lincoln Avenue at Coolidge Park with the loop closing at Northwest Witham Drive.

Organized by the city of Corvallis’ Active Transportation Program and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, it’s a day to connect with neighbors and enjoy being active around public spaces. Numerous local organizations are also involved in planning and sponsoring the event.

“For a lot of people, this is one of their favorite events of the summer,” Almarode said. “People really look forward to it; it’s a family-friendly event.”

The event aims to stimulate people in a healthy way, get them socializing outdoors and moving their bodies, while at the same time maybe giving the local economy a bump from the increased activity.

Jazz and funk band DTW will lead a parade at noon to get things going. Anyone can join; participants should gather near the Chintimini Park stage a few minutes beforehand.

This year’s event features a Neighborhood Bikeway demonstration on Lincoln Avenue. The bikeways are typically low-volume, low-speed residential streets, where people feel comfortable walking, biking and rolling, according to the city's website, which states safety is improved along these corridors by prioritizing people and providing low-stress routes.

There will also be giant-sized games, local music and food, dancing, archery, skateboarding, a sidewalk chalk art festival, and a locally-built bicycle-powered carnival swing. Neighbors along the event route are encouraged to set up activities in their front yards.

Event highlights include:

Performance stage and beer garden in Arnold Park, hosted by Common Fields with live music from DTW, Wild Rose and Space Neighbors.

Dance stage in Chintimini Park, hosted by the Corvallis Swing Dance Society and Casa Latinos Unidos, featuring swing dancing.

Performance from Monica Olvera & Fiesta Mexicana Dancers, Mexican Charro (rope tricks) with Antonio Huerta, and world dance lessons with Tehani

Tyee Wine Cellars and Mazama Brewing in Chintimini Park

Open Streets Corvallis was inspired by Ciclovía, a Colombian government program that temporarily closes streets to motor vehicles for recreation, and other Open Streets events coming afterward, such as Portland Sunday Parkways and Eugene Sunday Streets, Almarode said. The inaugural 2017 Corvallis event benefited from a weekend of eclipse-driven tourism.

“It’s one of the aspects that makes Corvallis a great place to live,” Almarode said. “A place people want to move to and want to be a part of — it’s a vibrant community.”