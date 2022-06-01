Sybaris completes purchase of downtown Albany historic building

The owners of Sybaris Bistro now own the Oregon Electric Railroad Station in downtown Albany.

The $900,000 purchase of the historic building was finalized late Tuesday afternoon, said Matt Bennett, who owns Sybaris with his wife Janel Bennett.

“It’s a relief,” Bennett added. “Now we get to find out exactly what we’ve got building-wise and that will determine the direction forward.”

The Bennetts plan to move their acclaimed restaurant from 442 First Ave. W to 133 Fifth Ave. SE. When interviewed for a story on Tuesday, May 31, the sale and not yet gone through.

The building was constructed in 1912, and Bennett wasn’t sure how long renovations would take.

“Do we want to bring it back as close as we can to 1912? My timeline is however long to do it right. The building is too important for the city. It’s been there 110 years. We have to take care of it,” Bennett said.

“There are a handful of super cool old buildings in town,” he added. “I want it to be there for someone down the line.”

Last week, the Albany Downtown Association received a $200,000 matching grant for the Sybaris project from Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

The Bennetts and architect Bill Ryals also went before the Albany Revitalization Agency in May to ask for a loan of $800,000 or more for renovations of the Oregon Electric Railroad Station. The agency, which consists of Albany City Council members, wanted more analysis about the impacts of such a decision.

Sybaris Bistro’s loan request could be discussed during the June 15 meetings of the Albany Revitalization Area and the Central Albany Revitalization Board.

The Bennetts purchased the Oregon Electric Railroad Station from brothers Hamid and Tim Siddiqui. The brothers gave their name the Italian-style treatment for Ciddici’s, the local pizza chain that had a location at the property.

“You’ve got three different parties that had to make the sale work,” Bennett said. “The brothers were amicable, and we made it all happen.”

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

