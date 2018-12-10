A 51-year-old Corvallis man is accused of starting a pair of house fires, fleeing police and attempting to fend them off with bear spray before being taken into custody early Sunday morning.
Donald Scott Freeman Jr. faces numerous charges in the case, including three felony counts of first-degree arson, four felony counts of unlawful use of mace and four misdemeanor counts of attempted assault of a public safety officer.
He is also charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and reckless endangerment, interfering with a peace officer, attempted criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Freeman is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in Benton County Circuit Court.
According to a statement issued by the Corvallis Police Department, the incident began a few minutes after 2 a.m. Sunday, when officers were dispatched to a house at 229 NW 29th St. for reports of a fire and explosion and found the wooden steps of the house had been burned.
At 3:50 a.m., someone began detonating large fireworks about a block away, in the vicinity of Northwest 30th Street and Van Buren Avenue.
Officers located a suspect, but the man refused verbal commands and fled on foot, according to the press release, and then tried to spray the officers with a can of highly concentrated pepper spray designed for use as a bear repellant.
The suspect, later identified as Freeman, was seen running into a house at 239 NW 30th St., where he lived with a female relative, according to the press release.
A short time later there was an explosion inside the house and the structure caught fire, the police statement said. A police sergeant got the female relative out safely before the fire spread, doing major damage to the structure.
Corvallis police and Benton County sheriff’s deputies stood watch around the property while the Corvallis Fire Department put out the blaze, then closed in to search the back yard. According to the news release, Freeman was found hiding in a doghouse. Police say Freeman had a disposable lighter and various types of fireworks in his possession.
Lt. Jason Harvey, a spokesman for the Corvallis Police Department, said officers are continuing to investigate what might have triggered the incident.
“There’s a lot of work left to be done on (Freeman’s) actions in the days and hours leading up to this,” Harvey said. “We don’t have that motivation right now.”
Harvey added that several officers were exposed to a cloud of bear spray during their pursuit of Freeman, but none required medical treatment.
Freeman was being held at the Benton County Jail with bail set at $797,500.