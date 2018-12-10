A 51-year-old Corvallis man is accused of starting a pair of house fires, fleeing police and attempting to fend them off with bear spray before being taken into custody early Sunday morning.
Donald Scott Freeman Jr. faces numerous charges in the case, including three felony counts of first-degree arson, four felony counts of unlawful use of mace and four misdemeanor counts of attempted assault of a public safety officer.
He is also charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and reckless endangerment, interfering with a peace officer, attempted criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Freeman was arraigned in the case Monday afternoon in Benton County Circuit Court, appearing via videoconferencing from the Benton County Jail.
“I am not a criminal. I am not an arsonist,” he told Judge Locke Williams. “I did nothing wrong.”
His court-appointed defense attorney, John Rich, entered pleas of not guilty to all charges on Freeman’s behalf.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Andrew Jordan represented the state.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the incident began a few minutes after 2 a.m. Sunday, when Corvallis police officers were dispatched to a house at 229 NW 29th St. for reports of a fire and explosion and found the wooden steps of the house had been burned.
At 3:50 a.m., someone began detonating large fireworks about a block away, in the vicinity of Northwest 30th Street and Van Buren Avenue.
Officers located a suspect, but the man refused verbal commands and fled on foot, according to the affidavit, and tried to spray the officers with a can of highly concentrated pepper spray designed for use as a bear repellant.
The suspect, later identified as Freeman, was seen running into a house at 239 NW 30th St., where he was living with his mother, according to the affidavit.
A short time later there was an explosion inside the house and the structure caught fire, the document said. A police sergeant got Freeman’s mother out safely before the fire spread, doing major damage to the structure.
Corvallis police and Benton County sheriff’s deputies stood watch around the property while the Corvallis Fire Department put out the blaze, then closed in to search the backyard. According to the probable cause affidavit, Freeman was found hiding in a doghouse. Police say Freeman had a disposable lighter and various types of fireworks in his possession.
Freeman is also suspected of setting off fireworks and discharging bear spray at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at another location, an apartment at 2962 NW Van Buren Ave. The residents of the apartment reported hearing a loud explosion and several smaller explosions outside their front door and seeing a large yellow cloud on their porch when they opened the door to investigate, according to the affidavit. They told police they were “overcome with coughing and hacking” after breathing the yellow fumes.
Lt. Jason Harvey, a spokesman for the Corvallis Police Department, said officers are continuing to investigate what might have triggered the incident.
“There’s a lot of work left to be done on (Freeman’s) actions in the days and hours leading up to this,” Harvey said. “We don’t have that motivation right now.”
Harvey added that several officers were exposed to a cloud of bear spray during their pursuit of Freeman, but none required medical treatment.
Williams set security at $730,000 in the case but ordered Freeman to remain in custody without bail on a probation violation charge. At the time of his arrest on Sunday, Freeman was on probation in another case. He pleaded guilty in July to two counts of harassment, and one of the conditions of his probation was that he violate no laws.
Freeman also has a previous arson conviction on his record. In September 2003, he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree arson and one count of menacing in Benton County Circuit Court, according to the records on file in the state court database.
Freeman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20.