The city of Corvallis does a very effective job of serving its residents with core services such as police, fire, parks and the library. The city, however, draws lower marks in street maintenance and housing.
Those were some of the key results of the 2018 community survey released recently by the city. The survey is conducted every other year, with complete results on the city’s website (see information box).
“My overall conclusion is that Corvallis continues to be a place people find attractive to live,” said Mayor Biff Traber, who was elected to a second four-year term in November. “The survey (also) reinforced that affordable housing and available housing options are trending downward.”
“Almost all of the outward-facing services the city provides — police, fire, parks & rec, library, utilities — received positive marks from (at least) 76 percent of respondents,” said City Manager Mark Shepard. “It is encouraging that we appear to be hitting the mark with serving our community through the services we provide.”
The information also could be viewed as a mammoth “voters’ pamphlet.” The city is planning to take three separate issues to the voters in 2019, an urban renewal district for South Corvallis in March, a renewal and expansion of the city’s local option property tax levy in May and a 911 emergency services taxing district in November.
In addition, the City Council on Nov. 19 unanimously approved a public safety fee that will raise $5 million per year and pay for a total of 25 additional police and fire employees. The change did not require a vote, but residents have the power to initiate a petition drive to put the measure on the ballot. To date no one has done so.
Here is a look at some of the survey results, with context on the city revenue pieces that might affect them:
Police and fire
The Corvallis Fire Department is viewed positively by 94 percent of residents, according to the survey. Its ambulance/emergency medical services component also was at 94 percent. Both services have received approval ratings at 93 percent or above in the past six community survey.
The Corvallis Police Department had an approval rating of 79 percent. Its positive rating has ranged from 78 percent to 83 percent in the past six surveys.
Other questions looked at how residents felt about their contacts with the police, with 90 percent rating the attitude and behavior of officers as excellent or good and 89 percent supporting the competence of CPD employees.
More than 90 percent of respondents said they had an overall feeling of safety, and felt safe in both their neighborhood and downtown.
Public safety fee: The fee, which takes effect July 1, will be added to the city services bill that property owners, businesses and nonprofits all pay. The fee also includes water, wastewater, stormwater, street maintenance, urban forestry and transit service.
The funds will allow the Corvallis Police Department to hire 13 additional officers, two sergeants and four nonsworn community resource officers. Chief Jonathan Sassaman said the additions will help his department be more proactive and do more community policing as well as reduce the 12-hour shifts his officers often face.
Proceeds from the fee will allow Corvallis Fire Chief Roy Emery to hire six additional firefighters, allowing him to staff both ambulance and fire crews at Fire Station 2 on Southwest 35th Avenue and Fire Station 3 on Northwest Circle Boulevard. Under the current structure if a crew at either station is out on a medical call there is no one left at respond to a fire, circumstances which hurt the department's response time to both the Chip Ross and B&R Auto Wrecking fires.
The new fee would added $17.31 to the average monthly residential bill, $121.17 for a grocery store, approximately $3,500 to Samaritan Health Services and more than $35,000 per month for Oregon State University. Nonprofits such as Samaritan, OSU and the Corvallis School District do not pay the property taxes that pay for most city services.
Emergency services taxing district: The complicated process involved seeking support from 14 taxing jurisdictions countywide. The current dispatch center in the law enforcement building on Northwest Fifth Street has a budget that pays for 17 employees. The new district, if approved, would pay for 24 dispatchers, four supervisors and establish a reserve fund for equipment and facilities upgrades.
The district would be supported by a property tax increase. Chief Sassaman is asking for 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed value but plans during the early years of the district to use just 45 cents of it. The tax increase would raise approximately $3.7 million per year countywide. Having the 65-cent limit is seen as a way to help make it easier for the district to grow with the population.
The aim of the new district is to help the dispatch center improve its response times. The goal, Sassaman has said, is to get help on the way within 60 seconds. The center is meeting that goal 66 percent of the time, down from 82 percent in 2015. The number was 91 percent in 2008.
Library, parks & rec
The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, like the CFD, retains overwhelming support from city residents, with the 94 percent backing in 2018, a high point in the past six surveys. All of the five previous polls were at 90 percent or above.
City parks also ranked highly, with 93 percent approval in 2018. The parks approval rating has dipped below 90 percent just once in the past six surveys. Recreation programs and recreation centers both were supported by more than 80 percent of residents.
“I was completely floored by the results about parks and the library,” said Patrick Rollens, the city’s public information officer. The numbers are “way above the national average and show how much people in Corvallis love these services.”
Levy expansion: City voters will pass judgment in May on a renewal of its five-year local option property tax levy. If passed, it would raise $29 million five years, largely for parks, recreation and library services.
The levy would charge $1.07 per $1,000 of assessed value to property owners’ tax bills starting next July. The current levy, which expires June 30, charges 82 cents per $1,000. The annual cost for the owner of property assessed at $300,000 is $246 under the current levy. It would rise to $321 per year if the new levy passes. City officials have noted that property owners currently are paying 25 cents per $1,000 for a general obligation bond voters approved for park land and open space that expires the same time as the levy. Thus, city officials say, renewal of the levy at $1.07 technically would mean no property tax increase. Voters, however, might feel that they would prefer to have that quarter back.
If the expanded levy does not pass, city officials say, cuts will follow, including closure of the Majestic Theatre, Osborn Aquatic Center and the Chintimini Senior and Community Center and a one-third reduction in library hours.
Cautionary tales
Although Corvallis residents expressed support for many key services, some of the numbers showed significant room for improvement.
As the mayor noted, housing is proving a tough one for the city to crack, although Corvallis is by no means an outlier in this area.
Only 9 percent of respondents said that the city has affordable quality housing, down from 36 percent as recently as 2010. Only 23 percent approve of the housing options in town, way below the 51 percent figure of 2010.
“It was not a surprise that housing affordability is a significant issue for Corvallis,” Shepard said. “We’ll continue to monitor progress on this issue through the biennial survey and other outreach methods.”
One way the city is looking to attack the problem is with the proposed urban renewal district for South Corvallis. More than 60 acres along Highway 99W is being rezoned for multifamily housing, and property tax proceeds from new housing development within the district are expected to help pay for the major projects, including a planned $8.5 boost for affordable housing in the district’s 425 acres.
Community Development Director Paul Bilotta noted that the city is working to implement a series a recommendations from a housing development task force. The city plans to use proceeds from a state-approved construction excise tax to hire an affordable housing planner early next year and a recent state grant will pay for an audit that will look at which features of the city’s land development code are hindering housing production.
Bilotta emphasized, however, that the housingbattle might be a long one.
“Even though there is a lot of activity and focus now the problem will not be solved in a matter of months or because of any one policy action or because of any one project,” he said. “The housing needs are widespread and in many different unit types and income brackets.”
Street maintenance was another issue that frustrated respondent. Just 33 percent of respondents approved of the current status of city streets, down from 57 percent approval in 2009.
The city, which has been hoping to reduce a growing backlog of street maintenance, raised rates 177 percent in July 2017. But the money raised, about $750,000 per year, allowed the city to make just modest progress on an annual inventory of about $3 million per year. The city also is hoping to provide improvements to "legacy streets" that are not at city standards.
Shepard also noted the summer repaving that was done on Walnut and Harrison boulevards.
Only 37 percent of respondents approved of the public parking situation in town, but 2018 was only the second time the question has been asked so a trend line is not available. A total of 34 percent viewed the parking situation as positive in 2015.
Odds and ends
Republic Services, the trash and recycling franchisee for the city, continues to earn high marks. Garbage collection was viewed positively by 90 percent of respondents. The approval rating has been between 89 and 93 percent in previous survyes. Yard waste pickup was at 91 percent, with recycling at 71781 percent.
Cable television service from Comcast received 50 percent approval, up 10 percentage points from 2015, but far below the 63 percent the franchisee earned in 2008.
Rollens said that including such information is “an attempt to0 create a well-rounded assessment of the quality of life in Corvallis rather than simply evaluating services that the city organization provides. It’s a little interesting for us, though, because we’re essentially being graded on stuff we don’t have a lot of control over.”
And polls being polls there are always items that spark … some skepticism, such as the finding that 85 percent of residents eat the right number of portions of fruits and vegetables each day. Right.
Also, 89 percent of respondents said they participate in local elections, perhaps exaggerating their civic involvement a tad, given that in the November mid-terms the Corvallis turnout ranged from 67 percent in Ward 5 to 83 percent in Ward. 7. Believe it or not, that 89 percent represents a decline from 2008 when 95 percent of survey respondents … said … they voted in local elections.