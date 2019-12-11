Support group plans Christmas meeting (Dec. 11)

The Corvallis Low Vision Support Group has set its Christmas meeting for 2 p.m. Monday at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive.

The program will feature the Young at Heart Singers. This group frequently entertains at care centers throughout the area, and grew out of the Corvallis Senior Center's Recycling Band. Light refreshments will be served.

The meeting is free of charge and open to all low-vision residents of the Corvallis area, plus their families and caregivers. Further information is available at 541-740-2817.

