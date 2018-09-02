The mid-valley's pleasant Labor Day weekend continues on Sunday, with forecasters expecting a sunny and windy day, with highs around 80 and gusts in some locations to 30 mph. Sunday night will be clear and windy, with lows around 53. Labor Day should be sunny, with highs around 77 and winds gusting to 20 mph.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light north northwest wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light north wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.