Albany
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a,m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 3 to 8 mph.