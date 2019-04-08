For Josh Capps the moment of truth came in about 2006 in Cuba. He was visiting Havana and was looking across the street … when he realized that he “couldn’t see across the street because of the emissions from the 1950 Chevys, the 1980s Russian diesels and the mopeds and scooters. There were no emissions restrictions anywhere.’
“It tore at my soul. How can this be? They were ruining people with these emissions.”
The experience put Capps, who was working in marketing and advertising, on the road to a career in transportation. Since mid-January he’s been working as the active transportation specialist for the city of Corvallis. Active transportation means biking and walking.
“I want to improve transportation for people and help them get educated,” Capps said. “That is my goal. I want to fix this. There is a human element to this transportation thing.”
Capps practices what he preaches. He and his wife, Peggy, have not owned a car in six years. Capps walks, bikes and uses public transportation to get around town. It is a 23-minute walk from his home to the Public Works Department, where he always keeps extra shoes.
Capps credits his wife with encouraging him to cut ties to their last vehicle, a Ford Taurus that had been a gift from Peggy’s parents.
“It just sat in our garage,” said Capps, “We didn’t use it. The car would sit so long that the battery would die. We got a battery tender and it still ran down. Then we sold it … which allowed me to put more bikes in the garage.”
Capps has a hobby/business restoring vintage bicycles. He’s partial to those in the 1970-1995 era and currently has about 15 at his home in Corvallis.
“I still like looking for bikes,” he said. “It’s all in the spirit of sustainability. I could spend my entire life restoring bikes. There are always more to save, and I hate to see them degrade. I take ‘em down to the frame and build ‘em back up.”
Capps sells some of the restored bikes, gives some away and keeps some.
“But I can only have so many,” he said. “I don’t want it to be a museum. They should be ridden. The steel has soul.”
After leaving the marketing/ad biz, Capps worked in Portland for a nonprofit focusing on emissions reductions, served as Nike’s transportation coordinator and spent time at the Car2go vehicle-sharing firm.
The Nike gig was a real eye-opener. The athletic apparel giant has 12,000 employees spread among 65 buildings in Beaverton. Capps’ job was to help employees manage their way around the main campus and its satellite buildings.
“It really was hard to get employees around. We had people who would drive to meetings,” Capps said. “That’s a bad idea for a lot of reasons.”
Capps and his team deployed shuttles, started a bike share and also encouraged walking by putting a bucket full of umbrellas at the front door of each building.
The Nike job also included his longest commute, one hour and 15 minutes each way from the Hollywood District, using a combination of walking, transit and bike sharing.
“if a train got stuck then I was stuck in Beaverton. It wasn’t bad until the water hit you (when biking or walking). You feel like you are the only person out there.”
So why move to Corvallis?
“Transportation advocates come to Portland and stay there. Too many cooks in the kitchen. You can’t throw a rock and not hit one. I told myself ‘you should spread the gospel and go somewhere else.’ ”
He and Peggy picked Corvallis because of its size, the fact that it is a college town and, being transportation advocates, they also like the town’s high percentage of residents who bike and walk.
“And we were looking for a wholesome place to raise our son. This is a community we sought out. We tried for two years to get here. When this position came open I knew it was the right time to move. I’m thrilled to be here. It’s the best fit possible for me and my family.”