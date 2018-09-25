A semitruck knocked down a traffic light pole Monday night at the intersection of Fourth Street and Harrison Boulevard in Corvallis, snarling traffic until the signal was repaired at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews worked throughout the day on Tuesday to repair the pole at the downtown intersection. Until the traffic signal was up and running again, flaggers — sometimes as many as four — guided vehicles through the crossing.
No other details were available about the accident that knocked down the power pole on Monday night. Calls to the Corvallis Police Department for details were not immediately returned.
The issue led to 30-minute delays on Highway 34 heading west into Corvallis during the morning commute and also caused backups on southbound Highway 99W (Fourth Street).
The Oregon Department of Transportation urged motorists to avoid those two areas, with Ninth Street or Second Street the best alternatives for southbound Highway 99 traffic. Motorists heading west on Highway 34 toward Corvallis were being told to use the bypass.
No significant delays were reported on the Van Buren Bridge heading east out of Corvallis.
Angela Beers-Seydel, an ODOT spokesperson for the region, said the pole was "damaged beyond repair in the crash ... and needed to be replaced."
Beers-Seydel said earlier in the day that the required work and necessary testing on the signal could last until 10 p.m. Tuesday. But crews completed the work four hours earlier than planned.