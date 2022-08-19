 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stone Soup Corvallis temporary site is closing

The Third Street Commons temporary meal site for Stone Soup Corvallis will close Aug. 28. 

Stone Soup Corvallis will close its temporary meal site at Third Street Commons, 1480 SW Third St., Aug. 28. The site has been open since March 2020 and is closing due to declining contributions.

However, a new kitchen will open in August for Third Street Commons residents. An opening date has not yet been set, but residents will get to use the kitchen to prepare their own food.

Stone Soup Corvallis will continue to serve meals out of First Christian Church, First Congregational Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Hygiene Center. Those who are interested in volunteering can email stonesouphelp@gmail.com.

Additionally, Stone Soup will be holding a picnic Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lions Shelter at Avery Park to honor volunteers. Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber is expected to attend, and the meal will be catered by Forks and Corks.

