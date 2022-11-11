Stink bug numbers ridiculous in mid-Willamette Valley

The march of the stink bug has become unbearable at Nik Wiman’s house, the Oregon State University researcher said.

Researchers are finding more brown marmorated stink bugs in traps than they’ve seen in five years, Wiman said. It’s a flareup that has led to reporting of the invasive insect on a scale that OSU’s orchards specialists haven’t seen before.

In a Friday, Nov. 11 interview, Wiman said he moved to Oregon specifically to study the brown marmorated stink bug. So it is, perhaps, poetic that the insect has come home to Wiman’s house to overwinter in the warm interior spaces.

“If you left the door open, there’d be a ton of them inside all of a sudden,” Wiman said.

The stink bug, BMSB as Wiman calls it, is perhaps the most prolific stink bug and an aggressive invasive animal in the U.S., found in 1998 for the first time in the eastern U.S. And researchers logged the first of the bugs in Oregon in 2004.

But in 2022, the bug has been found en masse on windowsills and door jambs in Portland and Eugene as the weather cools. In the mid-Willamette Valley, they threaten hazelnuts and some saleable ground crops.

They snuck in under Wiman’s garage door in the autumn. Around the same time, a phone-based reporting line for the bug that usually collects a few calls each year took in a couple hundred, he said.

“That’s what I’d call an infestation in the urban environment,” Wiman said.

Wiman believes Oregonians have become desensitized to the stink bug.

Growers and researchers treated the bug with some apprehension when it was first detected. Then they started treating it with broad-spectrum insecticides and using pheromone-based traps to catch the insect.

This year, those traps are catching more than 30 bugs each week. It’s similar to levels seen in Italy and the nation of Georgia, where it destroyed as much as one-third of the country’s hazelnut exports.

“We’re pretty on-par with the rest of the world that has this insect,” Wiman said.

In Oregon, the stink bug favors the Willamette Valley. But it tends to explode in numbers and expand to any new territory where back yard gardens provide water, shade and leaves to eat, and has been found as far afield as Bend and La Grande.

Few animals or insects predate the stink bug, originally from China, Japan and Korea. And the one wasp found in Oregon that is known to destroy the bug hasn’t been effective enough.

Most people call the insect samurai wasp. It injects its eggs into the stink bug’s eggs, effectively ending the shield bug’s lineage.

And researchers actually distributed the wasp around Oregon in an attempt to control stink bugs.

“It’s a tough insect to manage,” Wiman said. “It’s just so good at surviving.”

Wiman likened the insect to a rat — easily adapting to a wide range of conditions and tied closely to human activity.

“It’s here to stay forever,” Wiman said.

Growers find the stink bug on berry shrubs and food crops. It nibbles from fruit and vegetables, as well as the leafy vegetation and flowers of row crops.

Wiman said the beetle is especially pervasive this year in bean crops and pepper crops.

“They’ll feed right on the pepper and cause a big lesion,” Wiman said.

And that is unusual, Wiman said. The bug usually prefers trees and poses a greater risk to Columbia River Gorge pears and Willamette Valley filberts.

The insect itself is two-thirds of an inch, shield-shaped, low-slung crawler with inbuilt earth-toned camouflage.

Homeowners know them as a pest — one repulsed caller told Wiman they were thinking about selling their home, he said.

After initially congregating on houses, they seem to disappear in the winter. But Wiman said they’ve likely moved into unfinished warm spaces like attics or crawl spaces.

They can be found in clusters of 1,000 or more in tight spaces like garden sheds. In the spring, they slip back into the lawn or landscaping to eat plants.

“If you’re wondering where they went, probably some of them went into the interior of your house,” Wiman said. “Those will be flying around all winter.”

Crop-growers know them as a scourge, hard to destroy. Their piercing, sucking mouthparts can punch through the hard shell of a hazelnut to feast on the meat inside.

Hazelnuts have expanded into Linn and Benton counties in the last 10 years, nearly doubling Oregon’s production.

In the last major flare up nearly a half-decade ago, Wiman estimates marmorated stinkbug cost 3% direct loss to Oregon’s then-$132 million hazelnut industry.

The costs of pesticides or other measures to control the insect add even more to that bill.

“They’re spending money on it, even if they’re not seeing the damages,” Wiman said. “I don’t know how that is quantified, but it’s substantial.”