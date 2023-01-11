This is what was on Linn County's mind at a Sen. Wyden town hall

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden on Wednesday, Jan. 11 listened to and acknowledged the concerns shared by people in Linn County, touching on issues that included natural gas, health care, gun laws, higher education and the ability of a divided House of Representatives to effectively make decisions.

Wednesday’s town hall was held at Linn-Benton Community College, one of 11 town hall events the Senate Democrat plans to hold between Jan. 7 and Jan. 20 in various Oregon counties.

Local leaders Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II, Sweet Home Mayor Greg Mahler and Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker were in attendance, as well as Senate hopeful and Wyden’s far-right challenger of Albany, Jo Rae Perkins.

Perkins, who attended the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol, asked Wyden for his stance on the attackers who are still being held in “horrible conditions” without bail and not having had a hearing yet.

“When they are charged, if they are ever charged, it will most likely be for a misdemeanor trespass,” Perkins said.

“Nobody is above the law,” Wyden said. “The law has got to apply in an equal way to everybody. With respect to the events of a little more than two years ago, there is a lot more justice to be dealt.”

One question that was asked by multiple attendees was Wyden’s stance on a universal health care system, given the disproportionate impact of health-related issues on marginalized communities and the high infant mortality rate in the country.

“I think health care is a basic human right,” Wyden said. “If you don't get help for them early, you play catch up from now on.”

He emphasized how many families are not quite eligible for Medicaid but still don’t have enough money to buy essentials for themselves and others in the home.

Another hot button topic at Wednesday’s town hall was brought up by longtime Albany city councilor Bessie Johnson, who lost reelection on Nov. 8, about natural gas, and the impossibility of providing electricity for citizens without it.

Wyden responded that he envisions a “technologically neutral” future for everybody that is market-oriented in order to reduce carbon emissions, thus increasing tax savings.

Wyden fielded questions about higher education, including the status of student loan forgiveness and disparities in opportunity for students in universities versus community colleges.

“There are great opportunities for the future in the health care workforce,” Wyden said. “Those are going to be good-paying jobs, and we've got to have more financial assistance for those kinds of opportunities.”

He added that he would like to see more areas with high-skill, high-wage employment opportunities for young Oregonians, especially in community colleges.

One attendee mentioned the recent incident in which a 6-year-old brought a gun to school in Virginia and shot his teacher. A gun owner herself, the constituent asked Wyden to share his thoughts on responsible gun ownership laws and regulations.

Wyden responded that there is work to be done, both around mental health and gun laws.

“We’re getting numb to this, and we can’t get numb,” he said. “So, we're going to need to work on all sides, keeping guns out of the hands of people who should not have them, and mental health efforts as well.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Related stories: