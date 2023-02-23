The COVID-19 pandemic may impact the legislative session, and that's just one of the many interesting developments out of Salem and Washington, D.C.

Also seen this week: An elected takes a trip to the Mexican border; an overstuffed legislative agenda; opposition to praise for county election officials and a new look at how rare the Democratic primary loss in Oregon's 5th District — which includes Linn County — was in the national election landscape.

COVID-19 returns to Capitol: Legislative officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22 that they had received a report of at least one exposure to COVID-19 in the Oregon Capitol.

A press conference on a $200 million affordable housing package before the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness was revised to be virtual-only.

The announcement that the press event would be online only referenced an "exposure" in the Capitol. An earlier unofficial comment referred to the COVID-19 report as an "outbreak."

Hannah Kurowski, communications director for House Democrats, who was involved in the housing press event, confirmed that there was at least one known COVID-19 case reported at the Capitol.

Kurowski said she did not have additional information immediately on the extent of the exposure, or whether the infection was among state lawmakers, staff, workers or others.

During COVID-19 cases in recent years, the identity of who was infected was not released in keeping with medical privacy laws.

Some lawmakers, such as former Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, previously confirmed they had tested positive. Heard chose not to be vaccinated.

Heard recovered, but for political reasons, opted to give up his seat in the Senate prior to the beginning of the current session. He was replaced by former Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford.

The omicron variants that dominated the pandemic during 2022 and continue to account for the largest share of cases are hyper-contagious and can infect those who have been vaccinated. Vaccines and boosters have been shown to limit the severity of omicron cases.

Stuffed-up Senate: The Legislature had 23 committee meetings on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to handle some of the more than 2,000 bills that were submitted for consideration. Senate committees also had hefty agendas. But in a sign of differing pace, the Senate held a floor session on Tuesday in which three bills were up for final consideration.

However, there are already 13 bills that have been "carried over" from prior days. Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and the Republican caucus continue to refuse to waive the full reading of bills on final passage.

During less bitter times, a request to waive the full reading of the bill and just have the title pronounced out loud by the clerk was common.

But beginning last year with House Republicans, the GOP has used the archaic requirement in the Oregon constitution to put major speed bumps in front of the Democratic agenda.

Knopp has said the GOP won't waive the readings until Democrats allow Republicans a stronger role in determining the Senate agenda. Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, has responded by increasing the number of floor sessions, including one on the Presidents Day holiday last Monday.

Chavez-DeRemer at the border: U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley, went with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, on a recent visit to the U.S.-Mexico border near Tucson, Arizona.

Using social media messages during the trip, and later issuing a "Letter from Lori" and a video of herself discussing the trip, Chavez-DeRemer went around regular media coverage and generated her own digital, print and video productions.

While McCarthy used the trip to hammer at President Joe Biden, Chavez-DeRemer's main message was on illegal fentanyl, including that the largest amount discovered by Oregon law enforcement was in Albany last year.

No votes on praising election officials: Senate Concurrent Resolution 1 expressed support for county clerks and local election officials for doing their jobs while facing threats from election deniers.

A report by the Elections Division of the Oregon Secretary of State found that 76% of election officials in Oregon's 36 counties reported harassment and threats during the 2022 election.

The Senate approved the resolution 22-8 on Feb. 20. All 17 Democratic senators voted yes. Five Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, voted yes as well.

But several Republicans — Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls, Suzanne Weber of Tillamook, Daniel Bonham of The Dalles, Fred Girod of Stayton, David Brock Smith of Port Orford, Kim Thatcher of Keizer and Art Robinson of Cave Junction — voted no. Independent Senator Brian Boquist of Dallas also opposed the resolution.

The opponents expressed opinions that the resolution was a partisan jab by Democrats or didn't address what they claimed were voting irregularities. Linthicum was among the most virulently against the bill, saying unspecified "nefarious" actions in election counts should be investigated.

State and federal election officials have found no evidence of fraud or other improper election actions. The claims are similar to those leveled across the country by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who has made debunked claims that the 2022 election was "stolen" by President Joe Biden.

The resolution now goes to the House for consideration.

Schrader loss stands out: An analysis by Politico magazine shows that 16 congressional incumbents lost primary elections in 2022. U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, has the distinction of being the only Democrat to lose a 2022 primary election against an insurgent challenger. He was defeated by Terrebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who lost a close November race to Chavez-DeRemer.

Eight Republicans lost to insurgent primary challengers, while two others lost in races against fellow incumbents who wound up in the same district due to redistricting.

The primary turnover among Democrats showed the opposite effect. Besides Schrader, four Democrats lost primaries pitting them against fellow incumbents due to redistricting. U.S. Rep. Mondaire L. Jones, D-N.Y., ran in another district when U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a top Democratic leader, decided to run in Jones' district because Maloney's had shifted to the right due to redistricting.

The move backfired, with Jones losing his primary and Maloney winning the primary, but then being upset by Republican state assemblyman Mike Lawler.

