Gov. Tina Kotek is seeking the ouster and investigation into the top leaders of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission following what she says is a pattern of abuse of power for personal gain.

OLCC is the regulatory agency for sale of alcohol and marijuana. Kotek last week asked for the resignation of OLCC Director Steven Marks, who had held the position since 2013.

Oregon Capital Bureau requested a copy of Marks' resignation letter from Kotek's office. Kotek communications director Elisabeth Shepard responded Wednesday, Feb. 8 by sending a copy of Kotek's letter to the OLCC commissioners.

"After requesting the head of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission’s (OLCC) resignation, my administration became aware that leaders within this agency, including the director himself, abused their position for personal gain per their own admission in an internal investigation," Kotek wrote to the commissioners.

"This behavior is wholly unacceptable. I will not tolerate wrongful violations of our government ethics laws," she said.

Kotek called on commissioners to remove unspecified other managers and leaders from their positions who "have taken advantage of their access and authority to benefit themselves."

Kotek also said she was referring the matter to Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

"I have asked the Attorney General to conduct an independent civil investigation to look into the extent of any wrongdoing and recommend stronger protocols for ensuring ethics laws are followed by OLCC," Kotek wrote.

Kotek, who succeeded Kate Brown as governor on Jan. 9, said her office would seek changes in OLCC policies.

After Oregon Capital Bureau reported the Kotek letter, The Oregonian newspaper posted an investigation alleging Marks and other top OLCC managers would order expensive bottles of liquor be set aside for their personal use.

Willamette Week first reported Kotek's demand that Marks resign.

"My office will work in coordination with the Department of Administrative Services to establish stronger processes and systems around investigations into possible violations when involving agency leadership," the governor wrote.

Kotek ended the letter by saying the alleged problems at the top of OLCC shouldn't reflect on all agency workers.

"This investigation should not undermine the great work that the staff of OLCC performs every day," Kotek wrote. "Despite the disappointing actions of a few, the vast majority of public servants within OLCC serve Oregonians with integrity and dedication."

This story is developing and will be updated.