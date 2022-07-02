Despite high court ruling, Oregon pushes ahead with carbon plan

Oregon will press ahead with state efforts to curb greenhouse gases despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision disallowing a federal agency to do the same.

The high court’s 6-3 ruling in West Virginia v. EPA announced Thursday, June 30, says the Environmental Protection Agency does not have specific authority under the 1970 Clean Air Act to limit carbon emissions from existing power plants. The lawsuit was filed by West Virginia, a coal-producing state, and consolidated with related cases.

Gov. Kate Brown decried that decision. So did Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who represented Oregon in support of EPA’s 2015 effort under President Barack Obama to regulate power-plant emissions — and against the subsequent effort under President Donald Trump to repeal those rules.

Also weighing in against the decision were Oregon’s U.S. senators, Oregon Senate and House Democrats, and the NW Energy Coalition, which consists of more than 100 environmental, civic and human services organizations and clean-energy businesses.

“This Supreme Court decision undermines 50 years of federal progress under the Clean Air Act,” Brown said in a tweet after the decision. “Oregon will continue to lead the way to address climate change at the state level, moving to 100% clean energy, capping emissions, and taking a comprehensive approach to climate change.”

The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission approved a climate plan on Dec. 16, more than 18 months after Brown issued an executive order to do so. The Democratic governor acted after walkouts by Republican minorities in both chambers of the Legislature thwarted votes on climate change bills in 2019 and 2020.

The plan sets targets of 50% reduction by 2035 and 90% reduction by 2050, based on 2017-19 levels.

The plan combines traditional regulation of 13 large stationary sources, such as manufacturing plants, with a system of credits that suppliers of gasoline, diesel and other fossil fuels can spend on projects to reduce greenhouse gases — particularly in low-income and minority neighborhoods and rural areas that face greater negative environmental effects.

These are known as “community climate investments,” although polluting companies can use them to fulfill only part of their obligations to reduce greenhouse gases.

Three separate challenges to the plan were filed in March with the Oregon Court of Appeals. All argue that only the Legislature, not the governor, can empower the commission to draft a plan. One is by the Western States Petroleum Association, another is by Oregon’s three natural gas utilities — NW Natural, Avista and Cascade Natural Gas.

The third is by a consortium of industry groups — Oregon Business & Industry, Alliance of Western Energy Consumers, Associated Oregon Loggers, Northwest Pulp and Paper Association, Oregon Farm Bureau Federation, Oregon Forest & Industries Council, Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Oregon Association of Nurseries, Oregon Trucking Associations, Western Wood Preservers Institute — plus Space Age Fuel, based in Clackamas, and Otley Land and Cattle in Burns.

In a bill that the Legislature passed and Brown signed last year — and that has not been challenged in court — Oregon’s major utilities must generate 100% carbon-free power by 2040. Both Portland General Electric and PacificPower supported that legislation.

States take lead on climate action

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled back in 2006 that EPA had the authority under the 1970 Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gases.

“This (new) ruling is another reminder we are dealing with a new Supreme Court where a majority of the justices have demonstrated little regard for past legal precedent,” Rosenblum said in her statement.

“This chilling ruling curtails the federal government’s ability to protect us from greenhouse gases and carbon emissions under this part of the Clean Air Act. I will continue to work hand-in-hand with like-minded state attorneys general on strategies to mitigate climate harms in a comprehensive manner at both the federal and state levels.”

“We will not be derailed. Our future — and our children’s and grandchildren’s — depends on stepping up this critical work and never giving up.”

The EPA plan under Obama never took effect because of lawsuits. But Trump’s attempt to do away with it also failed because of a lawsuit filed in 2019 by 22 states, including Oregon. As it stands, carbon emissions from power plants have dropped, largely because utilities have turned away from coal.

Still, Lauren McCloy, policy director for the NW Energy Coalition, said the Supreme Court decision lessens the authority of the federal government to act on greenhouse gas emissions.

"Despite the best efforts of the Biden administration, today we may have lost a critical tool in the toolbox for EPA to adopt certain types of emissions standards. The message to states is, ‘You’re on your own when it comes to comprehensive efforts to curb climate pollutants,'” she said.

“But, to be honest, this is where we’ve been since 2016. The Clean Power Plan never went into effect, and it is still not in effect today. Yet, somehow, we still have managed to reduce power sector emissions significantly," McCloy added. "In the absence of leadership at the federal level during the Trump administration, states doubled down on climate action, and the market has shifted to low-cost, clean energy.

"We have no choice but to redouble our efforts at the state and regional level, and I fully expect that’s what we’ll do.”

Oregon senators blast Supreme Court

Oregon’s U.S. senators, both Democrats, were among the 190 members of Congress who in January signed a friend-of-the court brief in support of EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act.

Ron Wyden is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which has prepared a package of federal tax credits to refocus development of nonpolluting energy. He said that package is ready to be attached to other pending legislation.

“The Supreme Court’s effort to protect polluters that spew poison into our air and water continues apace. The Republicans on the Supreme Court are not going to allow any meaningful administration efforts to combat climate change,” he said in a statement.

“The only way to tackle this problem is through congressional action, which is why it’s so important that Congress pass our clean energy tax credit package.”

Merkley sits on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which has authority over EPA. He had similar criticisms of the court’s decision:

“Fossil fuel companies may want to prioritize their profits ahead of kids’ health, farmers’ livelihoods, working families’ homes, and our national security — but it’s unconscionable for justices handpicked by the Federalist Society to go to extreme lengths to help them do it."

