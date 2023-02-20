Pamplin Media Group
Oregon Sen. President Pro-Tempore James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, introduced legislation on Monday, Feb. 20, to provide support to the thousands of Ukrainian war refugees now in Oregon.
The bill comes just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked Europe’s largest humanitarian crisis since World War II and displaced more than 6 million Ukrainians, according to Manning. It also came on the heels of
President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 01
Despite the rain on Saturday afternoon around 50 members of the Corvallis community gathered in support of Ukraine.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 02
Peggy Giles participates in the Ukraine rally outside the Benton County Courthouse on Feb. 26. Giles has sponsored around twenty children in Ukraine. "This is close to my heart," she said.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 03
Karen Sundseth holds a sign from the Corvallis Sister City Association. Corvalllis and Uzhorod, Ukraine became sister cities in 1989.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 04
Misha Zyryanoc (right) spoke to protestors gathered outside the courthouse. Zyryanoc is from Uzhgorod, Ukraine.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 05
Lily Cudmore painted the Ukrainian flag on her shoes to show support.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 06
Kathy Ruyts (left) and Carrie Phillips with their hand-made signs on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 07
August Baxley (left), Rachel Baxley, Frankie Theodore and Rachel Baxley pose for a photograph taken by Jeannie Bittner during the rally in support of Ukraine.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 08
Peggy Giles wore a jacket she purchased in Ukraine in 2007 and a headband a child she sponsors gave her on one of her visits.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 09
Hannah Bittner organized the rally in support of Ukraine on Saturday, Feb. 26. Bittner is married to Misha Zyryanov and is helping raise money for a troop in Ukraine.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 10
Kathy Ruyts brought with her a sign she painted in support of Ukraine.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 11
Despite the rain on Saturday afternoon around 50 members of the Corvallis community gathered in support of Ukraine.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 12
Kathy and Jeff Winnett show their support and solidarity with Ukraine.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 13
Signs and Ukrainian flags were passed out to supporters.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 14
Gail Pelican, right, Suzzy Pelican and Roberta Crews wave Ukrainian flags outside of the Benton County Courthouse on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 15
Misha Zyryanoc (right) spoke to protestors gathered outside the courthouse. Zyryanoc is from Uzhgorod, Ukraine.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 16
Suzanne Ortiz holds her sign as cars pass by outside the Benton County Courthouse.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 17
Protesters huddle together to create a sign for the rally in support of Ukraine.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 18
Julie Arrington holds up her sign in support of Ukraine during the rally on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 19
Teresa Tanner, left, and Lily Cudmore hold up their signs in support of Ukraine.
Gallery: Ukraine Rally 20
Despite the rain on Saturday afternoon around 50 members of the Corvallis community gathered in support of Ukraine.
More than 4,500
Ukrainian refugees currently are in Oregon, according to the Uniting for Ukraine program.
“It is our responsibility and humanitarian duty to not only open our state to these refugees but to do what we can to make their lives easier, ensuring access to housing, mobility and state-issued identification,” Manning said.
His bill, based on input from the Immigrant & Refugee Community Organizations, is designed to remove two barriers to basic resources that Ukrainian refugees face during resettlement in Oregon, according to Manning’s office.
On housing, the new legislation would ensure Ukrainian refugees who do not have an Oregon cosigner can still apply for, and receive, rental housing in Oregon.
On driver’s licenses, the bill would waive the written and driving test for Ukrainian refugees applying for a driver’s license — as well as the accompanying fees — provided the applicant holds a valid Ukrainian driver’s license.
“By removing these obstacles to basic needs, Oregon can ease Ukrainian refugees’ transition to life in Oregon at this unimaginably stressful time,” Manning said.
