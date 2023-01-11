Benton County butterfly exits endangered species list

It's official, the Fender's blue butterfly of the Willamette Valley generally, and Benton County specifically, is in far less peril than it once was.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the little butterfly that could has been removed from the endangered species list and now is considered merely "threatened."

At one time, the insect was thought to be extinct, the service said in a post on its website.

“This is a tremendous success story — to go from nearly extinct to on the road to recovery,” Craig Rowland, acting state supervisor for the Service’s Oregon office is quoted in the post.

Fender’s blue was first described in 1931 by biologist Ralph Macy, who named this subspecies of butterfly after his entomologist friend, Kenneth Fender. A subspecies of blue butterfly that’s native to Montana and Idaho, Fender’s blue is an Oregon species that was thought to be extinct shortly after its discovery because populations weren’t seen for decades afterward.

In 1989, the first populations were found in Benton County. It was added to the Endangered Species Act list in 2000.

“This little butterfly was nearly lost to Oregon, but now we can celebrate its recovery along with the 50th anniversary of the landmark law that saved this species," Quinn Read, Oregon policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement touting the strength of the Endangered Species Act.

“The Endangered Species Act has ensured the full recovery of more than 50 species, and the Fender’s blue is now well on its way,” Read said.

Fender’s blue butterfly now inhabits twice the acreage it did when listed as endangered in 2000, according to U.S. Fish & Wildlife. And the number of occupied sites has quadrupled.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Under the Endangered Species Act, “endangered” means a species is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range. “Threatened” means a species is likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future.

Related stories: