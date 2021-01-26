Starker Lecture Series kicks off on Thursday

Following a historically destructive wildfire season and the global coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 2 million lives, the annual Starker Lecture Series is set to return to Oregon State University on Thursday with a focus on how disasters affect forests and the groups and communities that interact with them.
Each lecture will be free to attend via Zoom and Facebook Live. Registration is available at https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/starker-lectures.
“Natural disturbances and disasters have a long history of presenting opportunities for society to learn, adapt and thrive,” Tom DeLuca, dean of the OSU College of Forestry, said in a Monday press release. “The multiple disturbances and challenges of 2020 have emphasized the need to take stock and bounce back with the knowledge we’ve gained. Whether dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic or widespread wildfires, the past year has forced all of us to overcome and look at new and more resilient ways to live and work in the future.”
The series, titled “Resilience in the face of disturbance: Learning from disasters,” begins with a panel conversation from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and historic wildfires on forest recreation. Panelists for the discussion include Ben Lawhon of the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, Cailin O’Brien-Feeney of the Oregon Office of Outdoor Recreation, Nikoleta Jones of the University of Cambridge and Catherine Pickering of Griffith University Australia.
Other events in the series include:
Feb. 10: “Education,” focusing on how COVID-19 has effected K-12 outdoor education and how college and university students are being taught and recruited virtually. Panelists include Reynold Gardner with the Oregon Department of Education and Shannon Harwood, Nicole Kent, Mariel King and Wade Christensen with the OSU College of Forestry.
March 3: “Economics,” focusing on how COVID-19 and the 2020 wildfire season has economically impacted land and processing facility owners of various sizes, as well as a forestry consultant. Panelists include Kyle Freres with Freres Lumber Company, Grady Mulbery with Roseburg Forest Products and Roger Lord with Mason, Bruce & Girard.
March 10: “Research,” focusing on how to best study rare disturbances, what has been learned about them and how research can improve preparedness. Panelists include: Fred Swanson (retired) with the US Forest Service, Katy Kavanagh with the OSU College of Forestry and John van de Lindt of Colorado State University.
April 7 or April 21: A capstone workshop will be held, although a date has not been finalized.
The Starker Lecture Series is in memory of T.J. Starker and Bruce Starker and is sponsored by the Starker family. The series also receives support from the OSU College of Forestry and the Oregon Forest Resources Institute.