Starker Lecture Series kicks off on Thursday

Following a historically destructive wildfire season and the global coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 2 million lives, the annual Starker Lecture Series is set to return to Oregon State University on Thursday with a focus on how disasters affect forests and the groups and communities that interact with them.

Each lecture will be free to attend via Zoom and Facebook Live. Registration is available at https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/starker-lectures.

“Natural disturbances and disasters have a long history of presenting opportunities for society to learn, adapt and thrive,” Tom DeLuca, dean of the OSU College of Forestry, said in a Monday press release. “The multiple disturbances and challenges of 2020 have emphasized the need to take stock and bounce back with the knowledge we’ve gained. Whether dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic or widespread wildfires, the past year has forced all of us to overcome and look at new and more resilient ways to live and work in the future.”