Stand-up paddleboards and kayaks explode in Oregon

The popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards has exploded in Oregon during the last decade or so, and the trend has been amplified during the pandemic as residents turn to the outdoors for entertainment, experts said.

“In the last handful of years, we had what we were referring to the bike and boat boom, especially with stimulus money and people getting into these sports for the first time,” said Kyla Basher, outdoor store manager for Peak Sports. “Water sports saw a huge surge for us. … We sold tons of entry-level kayaks and SUPs early in the pandemic.”

The Oregon State Marine Board estimates there now are roughly 320,000 kayaks and paddleboards in the state — about double the number of licensed motorboats. And the number of paddle craft in Oregon keeps increasing thanks to affordable and reliable options that are widely available for consumers.

“Everyone is noticing it, and it’s continued to expand. You can be driving down I-5 and you’ll see a gazillion kayaks on cars,” Oregon State Marine Board spokesperson Ashley Massey said.

Brian Carroll, Linn County Parks & Recreation director has noticed far more people out on the water in the last few years. “And that’s a double-edged sword. I love people being outside, doing physical exercise.

"But if you’re looking for that remote outdoor experience, that’s going to be harder to come by,” he said.

Clear Lake, at the eastern edge of Linn County, is a prime example. Motor boats aren’t allowed in the pristine alpine water, and that’s made the lake a haven for paddlers.

“Ten years ago, you could go up there and it was you and a couple of other people. Now that’s not the case,” Carroll said. Paddlers who want parking spots at Clear Lake nowadays better be early risers.

The rapid rise in kayaks and SUPs has caused other issues, including conflict between motorized boats and paddle crafts. Public safety agencies also have had to deal with newcomers to the activities who are uninformed, unequipped and unprepared for the water — and that’s contributed to increased boating deaths for Oregon and nationwide. “We’ve seen an uptick in every state,” Massey said.

Conflicts and resolutions

Most of Oregon’s boat ramps are designed for motorized water craft hauled on trailers, but those started getting overrun by paddle crafts, Massey said.

“Our agency used to primarily serve motorized boaters. The switch in use became too much to ignore,” she said.

The Marine Board aimed to reduce conflict and meet the needs of all boaters by funding and helping create facilities tailored for paddle craft, with flat surfaces to launch from instead of ramps and other features.

In 2020, after years of planning, the agency launched its Waterway Access Permit program for nonmotorized boats, such as kayaks, paddleboards and even canoes and small sailboats that are 10 feet or longer.

Permits can be purchased for a week for $7, a calendar year for $17, or two calendar years for $30.

Because a significant portion of paddle crafts are smaller than 10 feet, most notably kayaks, permitting data doesn’t come close to capturing all participants. Hard figures are hard to come by.

But financial data shows a staggering and unanticipated appetite for kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

For the 2019-21 biennium, the state forecast about $990,000 in revenue from the Waterway Access Permit program. Yet, the Marine Board collected a whopping $1.96 million, more than doubling projections.

During that two-year initial period, the Waterway Access Permit program also provided nearly $545,000 in grants for projects.

During the first year of the current biennium, the permit program has brought in another $840,000.

“More and more people are getting into paddling activities," Massey said. "We believe with the growth in this activity that we will see additional sales. And, again, that gets turned back into additional services for nonmotorized boaters."

Buena Vista Park in Polk County, north of Albany, is currently closed because of improvement projects for paddlers funded by a marine board grant, she added.

“A lot of communities along the Willamette are really looking to take advantage of the waterway grants,” Massey said.

The Willamette is one of the nation’s first National Water Trails, and towns along it are looking to benefit from paddlers traveling the 217 miles as it flows through forests, meadows, agricultural land and cities.

The 20th annual Paddle Oregon, a large, multiday paddle camping trip organized by Willamette Riverkeeper, is scheduled from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, starting in Junction City and heading 85 miles north to Keizer. Overnight stops will include a private property in Harrisburg, Crystal Lake Park in Corvallis and at Kenagy Family Farm in Albany. For more information, go to https://paddleoregon.org/.

Paddling risks

The Oregon State Marine Board and partner agencies, such as local sheriff’s offices, are still trying to ensure people are aware of the relatively new permit system, however, and also the safety requirements necessary for operating a paddle craft in Oregon.

Boating activities are fun, but because they occur in outdoors, always an unpredictable environment, they come with inherent risks.

A problem for the state is that some big box stores sell kayaks and stand-up paddleboards but don’t educate customers about the state safety or permitting requirements, Massey said. With the surge in participation, that means plenty of new paddlers who are unprepared for the dangers of having fun on the water.

Besides a permit, kayakers or paddleboarders need to have a life jacket and a whistle with them at a bare minimum, Massey said. “Of course, wearing them works the best,” she added.

About 85-90% of boating fatalities could have been prevented if the victims wore life jackets, according to data from the Oregon State Marine Board.

A light also is required for paddlers operating after dusk. Experts recommend bringing along cellphones to call for help if needed.

In 2021, Oregon had 19 boating fatalities, seven in nonmotorized boats. Eight of the 19 victims were wearing life jackets, and the Marine Board stated that the other 11 likely would have survived if they were wearing a personal floatation device.

Last year’s data was an improvement from 2020's, when the Beaver State saw 26 boating fatalities, its most in more than 30 years. Of the boating deaths in 2020, 13 were in nonmotorized boats. Only seven of the 26 were wearing life jackets.

“Right now, our fatalities are very high in terms of paddle craft and nonmotorized boaters,” Massey said.

Boating deaths, in general, are increasing in Oregon. From 2011 to 2015, the Marine Board tracked an average of about 12.5 boating fatalities per year. From 2016 onward, that’s surged to 18.5.

Just this year alone, through July, there have been 11 boating fatalities, seven of which involved nonmotorized watercraft. Two kayakers from Eugene who died on the Long Tom River near Monroe in April will be on the state’s death toll this year.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, neither of the kayakers was wearing a life jacket, and there was no evidence they brought life jackets with them.

“They weren’t familiar with that water, and it wasn’t scouted,” Lt. Toby Bottorff, BCSO marine patrol coordinator, said.

The Long Tom has low head dams crossing it, which are structures that extend fully across the water to the banks. Low head dams generally have drop-offs of anywhere from 1 to 15 feet, and water can flow over the top of them, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

When traveling from upriver, boaters won’t see low head dams until they are nearly on top of them. According to the corps, these are called “drowning machines” by experienced kayakers because water falling over the dam creates circulating currents that trap people and objects underwater.

Bottorff urged boaters to do research before hitting the water.

Peak Sports' Basher agreed that paddlers needed to do their homework, which can start at specialty outdoors shops at the point of purchase. Employees not only talk with shoppers about products, regulations and requirements but also about the activity and where the kayak or stand up paddle board will be used.

“There’s quite a bit to know, not just in the valley or on the Willamette River, but if you’re going to live in Oregon and try to enjoy different parts of Oregon,” Basher said.

“The biggest advice: You can Google away on the region or local area that you think you’re going to be spending time in, but talking with a friend or a professional in a store is always going to be the best way to get the best information. … You want to get local, first-hand information as much as you can,” she added.

Getting people to wear life jackets is the primary battle, the experts said, and adults should model the habit. Children 12 and younger are required to wear life jackets, while those older only need to have them in the craft.

“I don’t like pulling dead bodies out of the water. … After I started doing this job, my kids, they always wear their life jackets. And they will even when they get older. I wear mine all the time on the water,” Bottorff said.

For guidance on planning a trip on the river, information about Oregon’s Waterway Access Permit Program and more, go to https://bit.ly/3oVCGFw.

