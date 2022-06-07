South Albany graduates 270 in class of 2022

Cristofer Miranda-Pedraza had mixed emotions about graduating from South Albany High School shortly before commencement ceremonies the night of Tuesday, June 7.

“I’m excited but a little bit nervous. It’s going to be my last time being here,” the 18-year-old said.

Miranda-Pedraza, who aims to enter an apprenticeship program for diesel mechanics, said he’d miss the social aspects of high school. “Having that strong connection with friends,” he added.

An hour later, he and about 270 other seniors clad in red caps and gowns received their diplomas and moved on to the next chapter of their lives.

The commencement ceremony for the 51st graduating class from South Albany was held on the school’s football field, and roughly 2,000 people attended. Families of graduates and others filled the grandstands, as well as seats on the track and on the artificial turf gridiron.

Valedictorian Chase Burton noted that this was the first class that had spent four years as RedHawks after South Albany changed its mascot.

Burton and other student speakers noted the difficulties posed by the pandemic, and how teens had to figure out online classes and social lives during the COVID-19 era.

Esperanza Herrera-Moore, student body president, said graduates missed out on half their student activities due to the pandemic. “But we made every single one count,” she added.

Burton said the pandemic would prepare graduates for future challenges. “What comes next? That is up for each of us to decide for ourselves,” he said.

Salutatorian Alondra Gamboa Ledesma said many South Albany seniors were the first in their families to graduate high school, and others would be the first to graduate college.

She added that she and fellow first-generation Americans not only graduated, but often did so in their second language. (Attendees were able check out radio receivers and listen to the graduation ceremony in Spanish thanks to a live translation of the event.)

Gamboa Ledesma also said that South Albany graduates grew up in a world with lock downs, where people of color feared for their lives, and other injustices.

“It’s time to take matters into our own hands and reconstruct society,” she said.

Many of the graduates went forth into the future with decorated mortarboards, some whimsical, others serious.

Naomy Ayala, 18, had a picture of her father on her cap. He passed away in January.

Alfredo Ayala expected a lot of her and wanted her to get opportunities denied other family members.

“I just know that whatever he’s doing up there, he’s proud of me,” Ayala said. In the fall, she plans to attend the University of Oregon on a full ride scholarship to study anthropology.

Damien Burdge, 19, said he enjoyed attending high school “to meet new people and learn new stuff.” In the autumn, he’ll be in the Greater Albany Public Schools’ community transition program, which teaches life skills.

Before the commencement ceremony, Taylor Jacoban used hairpins to help fellow senior Emily McCormick don her mortarboard. The two said they’d miss South Albany football games.

“And spirit week,” McCormick added. “I think when it comes to that stuff, our school has a lot of pride, win or lose.”

