Residents in the mid-Willamette Valley should prepare for potential snow this week.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the central and south Willamette Valley in effect 4 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 to 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Snow is expected at elevations above 500 feet, with total accumulation estimated to be 2 to 4 inches. There may be up to 1 inch of snow at elevations below 500 feet.

The period of heaviest snowfall will likely be Wednesday evening.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the advisory said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

Some areas in the mid-Willamette Valley, including Sweet Home, are also under a winter storm warning. The NWS warning is in effect Tuesday, Feb. 21 until 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 for areas above 1,000 feet.

Heavy snow with accumulations of eight to 17 inches is expected in high elevations. Travel may be very difficult according to the warning.