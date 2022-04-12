Snow forecast for mid-valley, winter weather advisories issued for Alsea, Sweet Home

Snow and sleet fell on portions of the mid-Willamette Valley on Tuesday afternoon, April 12, including Downtown Albany, making for slippery, slush-covered conditions.

Traffic slowed on Santiam Highway, visibility briefly fell to around 1,000 feet, and cars drove very, very slowly on the road's off ramp to Southeast Lyon Street.

Parker Mowdy and Kaitlyn Tibbs of Albany were walking home from a meeting in downtown when they were caught in the sudden snowfall.

Mowdy pulled up the hood of his jacket against the flurries, hoisted his son Raiden Mowdy, 3, to his shoulder and crossed Southwest Sixth Avenue near the Albany Fire Department.

"I made footprints!" Raiden said.

The possibility of more snow is in the forecast for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon, and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the central Coast Range and Cascade foothills, including Sweet Home, from 7 p.m. Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service forecast for the mid-valley in Linn and Benton counties includes the possibility of rain and snow showers on Tuesday night, with new snow accumulation of a half-inch possible, and Wednesday, with another half-inch possible.

A chance of rain and snow showers returns for the valley floor on Thursday, Thursday night and Friday, though little to no accumulation is expected. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low to mid-30s through Saturday night, and are expected to dip below freezing on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The Alsea area and other portions of the central Coast Range could get 3 to 6 inches of snow above 1,000 feet during the period of the winter weather advisory. Residents and travelers should plan for slippery road conditions. Rain and snow showers are predicted on Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

For the community of Sweet Home and other spots in the Cascade foothills, snowfall of 2 to 6 inches is expected at elevations higher than 1,000 feet from 7 p.m. Tuesday through noon on Wednesday. Travel could be very difficult.

Snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches are anticipated in the high Cascades, where a winter weather advisory is in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Travel could be very difficult to impossible at locations such as Tombstone Pass on Highway 20.

