The snow came to the mid-Willamette Valley Monday night/early Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, and with it, these closures, cancellations and delays have been announced:

Greater Albany Public Schools: Will start two hours late.

Monroe School District: Closed.

Sweet Home schools: Closed.

Harrisburg schools: Will start two hours late.

Linn Benton Lincoln ESD: Will start two hours late. Crawfordsville has canceled all classes due to bussing. Clover Ridge ECSE's 8:30 a.m. class is canceled. 11:00 class running on time. Dixie morning classes are canceled.

Linn-Benton Community College: All LBCC activities at all locations are closed until 10 a.m., due to winter weather. Classes will resume their normal schedules at 10 a.m. today; everything that starts prior to 10 is canceled.

Oregon Cascades West COG: Tuesday, February 14th: Mill City and Lebanon Meals on Wheels meal sites will be closed today due to weather and road conditions. All other meal sites and OCWCOG offices will be operating during regular business hours.

Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center: Albany and Corvallis offices will open one hour late.