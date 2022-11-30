Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Snow will be spotty on the valley floor and likely will be combined with rain through most locations, according to the statement. Some areas, especially those above 500 feet, may see minor accumulations, while others will see no snow.

“While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care as roads may still be slick in spots,” the statement reads.

The statement included the Willamette Valley, as well as the lower Columbia region, and the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas.

For Albany and Corvallis, there’s a 90% chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow on Thursday, followed by a 40% possibility of rain and snow on Thursday night, and a 50% chance of rain and snow on Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The overnight low temperature for Thursday is expected to dip to 32 degrees.

Alsea and communities in the Coast Range had an 80% chance of snow on Wednesday night and Thursday throughout the day, with accumulations of less than a half-inch possible. Thursday night, there’s a 40% chance of a wintry mix of precipitation, and the overnight low was expected to hit 32 degrees.

Sweet Home had a 60% chance of snow on Wednesday night, with a 90% chance of rain and snow on Thursday and a 30% chance of rain and snow Friday morning.

New snow accumulations of less than a half-inch were possible on Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night for Sweet Home, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

According to a message issued at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills could see an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow depending on location, and spots above 2,000 feet could get 5 to 8 inches of snow.

Travel could be very difficult, and motorists should slow down and use caution.