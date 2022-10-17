Smoke update: It could linger in mid-Willamette Valley through Thursday

Smoke from wildfires could continue to linger in the mid-Willamette Valley until Thursday night, according to an air quality alert from the National Weather Service.

The notice includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and surrounding areas.

According to the National Weather Service, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has continued its air quality advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday, when west-to-southwest winds arrive in the area.

The winds will clear the area of smoke, but they'll also bring clouds, and rain is predicted for Friday in Albany and Corvallis.

Until Thursday night, smoke could cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny noses, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Residents should follow medical advice if they have heart or lung conditions.

People also should limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky.