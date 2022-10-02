Skateboarders pan Philomath skatepark as dangerous, plot a new course

A Philomath group concerned about the safety and usability of the local skate park is making progress toward a redesign.

Their campaign has caught city officials' attention and earned their support.

Build a Better Skatepark currently has 11 members, according to Kim Maness, who is acting as the unofficial spokesperson for the advocacy group. She said the current facility at Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St., is vastly unusable for most people because of its size and layout.

“My son goes out there and rides it, but that’s only after he learned how to ride in other parks,” Maness said.

Her son, Wally, was fortunate to learn on several better built skate parks around Oregon before the family moved to Philomath. He kept practicing in other parks until he could use some of Philomath's facility, she said, but not without fear of injury.

“He can use the halfpipe but it’s super dangerous,” she said. “It’s incredibly steep and shallow.”

A nasty spill

There are issues with maintenance and repair of the concrete and metal structures as well, including chipped surfaces and missing rail bolts among other issues. Maness said her son’s best friend took a nasty spill and broke a shoulder after catching his board on loose flashing at the bottom of a ramp.

The skate park opened more than 20 years ago and has seen ongoing criticism of its design. Maness said she believes the original design was the product of a Philomath High School senior project, but only the foundation was in place before the students graduated.

The plans were handed over to the city to finish the work but didn’t quite come to fruition as expected, according to Maness. Skateboarders say the features are too steep and lack smooth transitions from the surface to the obstacles. There are also issues with the flow of movement between features.

It was intended to be a beginner-level skate park, Maness said, but it ended up the exact opposite. In 2019, her family asked the city's Park Advisory Board to take a closer look and consider changes.

About two years passed before the request started to gain traction, spurring Maness into a social media campaign. She said the majority of feedback regarding a skate park remodel was positive, leading to a flier campaign for support as well.

More than skateboarding

“We’re calling it a sports action park,” Maness said, highlighting the need for wider accessibility to scooters, Rollerbladers and BMX bikes. “The idea of a skate park kind of says it’s just for skateboarders.”

Maness, a Philomath Middle School teacher, said young people need access to more nontraditional sports to exercise and stay healthy.

Picking a skate park designer is the next step. Maness said once designs are ready the group and the city can start chasing grants to help fund construction, which may have to happen in phases as funding is gathered, she said. The estimated cost of a new park is around $300,000.

The City Council and Parks Park Advisory Board have tagged rebuilding the skate as a priority. Philomath was awarded an $18,000 state grant for planning efforts related to a new skate park facility, which is further supported by $12,000 from the city’s current budget.

The recently updated Parks and Trails Master Plan acknowledged potential for increased features and amenities to better serve all ages and skill levels, according to a news release from the city of Philomath. A request for design proposals is forthcoming, Assistant City Manager Chelsea Starner said, though the exact timeframe isn’t determined.

Wipeout?

Board president of the Benton County Skateboarding Alliance, Vaughn Balzer, called up a team of skilled skateboarders to show their moves at the Philomath park on Friday, Sept 30. Despite being experienced skaters, they still had some difficulty because of the construction, confirming the space is too cramped and the obstacles are too severely angled.

“I don’t think the folks who constructed this actually knew what it would be like to ride the park,” Balzer said. He recommended scrapping whole thing down and starting from scratch.