Section of Herbert Farm in Corvallis undergoes controlled burn

Corvallis Fire was joined by members of the Philomath Fire Department, Adair Rural Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Forestry in working the fire. Around 25 personnel were involved, with two water tenders and six fire engines on hand.

Jennifer Killian, the urban forester for the city of Corvallis, emphasized the value of fire as a land management tool. She said with limited staff time and resources, the burn is a great way to keep the vegetation down without using chemicals, adding that it’s a great opportunity to partner with local fire departments for training.

“Our goal is to get this to a place where we’re just in a normal maintenance cycle instead of having to do active annual management on this property,” Killian said. “And fire has historically been a part of the landscape, so it’s really great to get back to that type of management strategy.”

Killian added that Parks & Rec was excited for the opportunity to partner with the fire departments, the Institute for Applied Ecology, and Oregon Department of Forestry.

“This is the sort of partnership that cities really look to for building relationships between the fire department, the parks division, and some of our regional partners,” said Patrick Rollens, the public information officer for the city of Corvallis.