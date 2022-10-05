Watch this space for Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette

WEDNESDAY

Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts.

Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $6; free for age 3 or younger.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through October, GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt; Cinderella's carriage for photos; farm flowers; wreaths and other decorations; 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes; U-pick and already-picked options.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Free attractions include the patch itself, a super slide and a hay fort. Paid attractions include a train ride, $4; and hayrides on the weekends, $4.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Rosemary's Baby,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

​FRIDAY

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through October, Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Cash only.

Oktoberfest, Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Friday: 5 p.m., tapping of the golden keg (special beer from New Spring Brewing); 7 to 9 p.m., live music by Sin Documentos; 8 p.m., stein hold competition. Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., live music by Erika Gabonay; 4 to 6 p.m., live music by the Ben Mutscher Trio; 6 p.m., Oktoberfest outfit competition; 7 to 9 p.m., live music by Side Hustle; 8 p.m., stein hold competition. Sales of half- and full-liter steins; 13 German-inspired beers served; Oktoberfest food menu from Black Forest Kitchen; yard games; fun activities and surprises. This event is all ages.

Haunted maze, 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. The Shack kicks its corn maze up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $16 Fridays and Saturdays, $12 Sundays.

SATURDAY Home Life Annual Great Pumpkin Run, 9 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds & Events Center, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Runners can compete in person in a 5K, or 10K race. Children can compete in a kids' obstacle course. Runners are also welcome to run their race in costume and join in the costume contest. Registration: $5 to $35 at https://runsignup.com/Race/OR/Corvallis/TheGreatPumpkinRun.