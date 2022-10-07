Watch this space for Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 7)

TUESDAY, OCT. 11

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through October, GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt; Cinderella's carriage for photos; farm flowers; wreaths and other decorations; 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes; U-pick and already-picked options.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Practical Magic,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets include a bag of props. Tickets: $15 in advance at whitesidetheatre.org, or $20 at the door.

To submit events for this roundup, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.