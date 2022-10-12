 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story web only

Watch this space for Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 12)

  • 0
#41. Hereditary (tie)

The Whiteside Theatre will show “Hereditary” on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Starring Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, Alex Wolff and Gabriel Byrne, “Hereditary” is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2018. When the family matriarch dies, a grieving family is haunted by cryptic disturbances..

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts.

Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $6; free for age 3 or younger.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through October, GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt; Cinderella's carriage for photos; farm flowers; wreaths and other decorations; 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes; U-pick and already-picked options.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Free attractions include the patch itself, a super slide and a hay fort. Paid attractions include a train ride, $4; and hayrides on the weekends, $4.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Practical Magic,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through October, Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Cash only.

Haunted maze, 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. The Shack kicks its corn maze up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $16 Fridays and Saturdays, $12 Sundays.

Screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets include a bag of props. Tickets: $15 in advance at whitesidetheatre.org, or $20 at the door.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Paper witch doll class, 5:30 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St, Philomath. Cost: $29. Registration: https://bit.ly/3Teth9i.

"Night of the Digital Witch," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Electronica/industrial/rock ladies' night extravaganza featuring I Speak Machine. Tickets: $20 at https://bit.ly/3rL5Qsz, or $25 day of show.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Hereditary,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

To submit events for this roundup, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News