Watch this space for Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 12)

Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts.

Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $6; free for age 3 or younger.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through October, GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt; Cinderella's carriage for photos; farm flowers; wreaths and other decorations; 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes; U-pick and already-picked options.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Free attractions include the patch itself, a super slide and a hay fort. Paid attractions include a train ride, $4; and hayrides on the weekends, $4.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Practical Magic,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through October, Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Cash only.

Haunted maze, 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. The Shack kicks its corn maze up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $16 Fridays and Saturdays, $12 Sundays.

Screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets include a bag of props. Tickets: $15 in advance at whitesidetheatre.org, or $20 at the door.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Paper witch doll class, 5:30 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St, Philomath. Cost: $29. Registration: https://bit.ly/3Teth9i.

"Night of the Digital Witch," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Electronica/industrial/rock ladies' night extravaganza featuring I Speak Machine. Tickets: $20 at https://bit.ly/3rL5Qsz, or $25 day of show.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Hereditary,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

To submit events for this roundup, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.