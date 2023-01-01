The search for Albany's missing snowflake

Albany's typically spirited holiday display downtown is a bit dimmer after one of its cherished decorations took a drop, and then a walk.

This is the case of the missing snowflake.

The city of Albany welcomes the holidays with the glow of warm winter lights. String lights curl around bare trees and large light up snowflakes sit atop posts, as if floating in the night air.

Since 1997, from November to January, Albany’s downtown is lit up with 75 of these snowflakes. But icy conditions caused one — they're valued at $605 apiece — to go missing, prompting a search for its return.

It all started when a truck slammed into a light pole on 301 First Ave. on Friday, Dec. 23 after a slew of icy road warnings.

According to a city spokesperson, the driver lost control during the freezing rain.

“The person responsible has already been in contact with the city regarding the damage to the light pole and other streetscape,” Communications and Engagement Officer Matt Harrington said.

In the wake of the accident, a metal trash can was damaged and the light pole holding the snowflake fell.

In between the accident that Friday and when the city came to clean up the aftermath on Christmas Eve, the snowflake disappeared, said Lise Grato, executive director of the Albany Downtown Association.

Grato took to Facebook to plea for the fallen flake's return. It's the first time one has been snatched; the street-scale height of the snowflake likely deters most people from even considering taking it, she said.

Although Grato was hoping a good Samaritan had rescued it, it did cross her mind that it could have been taken, never to be seen again.

The snowflakes are crafted in Lebanon out of metal, Grato said. And recently their price has gone up.

Today's replacement cost of $605 apiece reflects a $200 increase over the last three years because of the climbing price of metals, Grato said in a previous interview.

Grato said she checked Burcham's Metals to see if the snowflake had made an appearance there.

But shortly after a few days of searching, the snowflake was found.

In fact, it never left the hands of the city. It had been "rescued" after all.

A city worker had put the snowflake in the back of a city truck for safekeeping. However, because the worker then went on vacation, the whereabouts of the snowflake were unknown until Wednesday, Dec. 28.

“The snowflake was put in storage to soon be joined by its brothers and sisters,” Harrington said, giving the story a fairy tale ending.

For Grato, it’s a welcomed return. After some minor repairs, the snowflake will be return to its place of adoration atop a light pole next season.

“I’m delighted that it has been found, I was sad that it may have been lost,” she said.

