The journey of Albany's Christmas tree

Downtown Albany’s Christmas tree has arrived, and it’s had quite the journey.

The mighty 30-foot-tall Douglas fir was installed on Second Avenue and Ferry Street on Monday morning, Nov. 28. Just hours before, it was growing at about 2,000 feet elevation atop a snowy mountain, east of Albany.

Every year, a tree is chosen to display in downtown Albany. This year’s tree was donated by Weyerhaeuser’s Snow Peak Tree Farm outside of Lebanon. Pacific Power installed the tree, and it was brought to the site by RAM trucking.

While she drives around the tree farm throughout the year, Weyerhaeuser forester Sierra Barfield said she keeps an eye out for good Christmas tree candidates.

The trees at Weyerhaeuser are often tight and branchy because they are made for constructing houses, Barfield said. That doesn't mean all of them look like Christmas trees.

“When I’m looking for a good Christmas tree, I'm looking for one that’s nice and conical,” she said.

As a forester, Barfield spends a lot of time caring for trees in their first three years of life — planting and maintaining them, making sure they grow healthy, away from competing vegetation.

“My whole life is around these seedlings,” she said.

Finding the right tree

Once a seedling, downtown's Douglas fir is now around 20 years old and 30 feet tall. That was after it was shaved down to fit upright, Barfield said.

The team arrived before sunrise to cut the tree with a logging truck and buncher cutter, a large machine with a claw and circular saw, Barfield said.

Picking the right tree is also tied to finding the right location: The tree had to be close enough for the machine to access, she said. There are a lot of safety precautions involved as well as a team of five.

The morning of the tree extraction, snow was falling on Snow Peak.

“It was the ideal Christmas tree moment,” she said.

The snow didn’t faze Barfield as she communicated over the radio with the truck drivers and the traffic to get in and out safely.

What was difficult, she said, was the fog.

“You can’t see 5 feet in front of you,” she said. That made communication and safety precautions vital.

Despite the snow, fog and lack of sunlight, the team made it out of the mountains without any major hiccups.

Let the festivities begin

Not long after, the tree arrived in downtown on a flatbed logging truck, securely strapped. Construction workers quickly released the binding, and a line truck hoisted the tree from a cable into the manhole in the parking lot of Two Rivers Market.

Tree decorating is expected to start Tuesday or Wednesday this week, Lise Groto, executive director of the Albany Downtown Association, said.

With the placing of the tree marks the beginning of Albany’s holiday festivities.

The tree will be lit following the Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade on Sunday Dec. 4.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on the corner of Broadalbin Street and First Avenue. The parade will then move west down First Avenue before turning left on Washington to Second Avenue; then left on Second to Broadalbin, then north and left on Broadalbin back to First.

Then the procession starts again — thus the "twice around" part.

The parade has been around for 22 years, but the tree-lighting tradition predates it, though Groto said she doesn’t know exactly when that began.

This year's parade may be larger. Albany does love a parade, after all.

Last year, there were 22 entries, Groto said, but this year 32 are signed up so far. Some of the expected entries include the Albany trolley, a horse-drawn wagon and Albany’s antique fire truck.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

After the parade, the tree will be lit where it stands at corner Ferry and Second.

For the past three years, Barfield has chosen Albany’s Christmas trees. She usually doesn’t get to see it decorated after it’s put up. But, after moving to Albany, Barfield is looking forward to seeing more of the tree she chose.

“Now that I’m a resident of Albany, it feels even more special that I chose the tree,” she said, “I want to be more involved in the community, and I think this parade is a good place to start.”