Sidewalks (and a hot tub) packed for Albany Christmas parade

Chilly weather didn’t stop people from lining the streets for Albany’s Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade.

Calls of “free hot cider” punctuated the 40-degree air around the parade route. Grace Point Church of the Nazarene provided perhaps 400-500 cups of hot sweetness, one server estimated.

Enthusiastic parade-goers, undeterred by sprinkling rain, cheered on dozens of floats, ranging from traditional Christmas lights and music to a Jiu Jitsu Grinch to "Nightmare Before Christmas" characters and more.

Others sat quietly under blankets and layers, likely thinking warm thoughts. One Siberian husky just wanted to say hello to the horses of the horse-drawn carriage.

Santa Claus riding an antique Albany fire truck would be the star of the show in a typical year. But the jolly fellow was somewhat upstaged by three guys riding in a hot tub, two in Santa hats, one with a light up red nose and reindeer antlers.

“It had to be the guys in the hot tub,” spectator Nadia Ilyin said when asked about the highlight of the parade.

Without a steaming tub of her own from which to watch the procession, Ilyin said the secret to her success on this evening was layers — she wore four layers with two hats to keep cozy on the sidewalk. And she shuffled locations a few times to keep the circulation going.

Ilyin has lived in Albany for a decade and has seen the parade more years than not, and knows the weather is just part of the deal. But it’s a worthwhile trade for this Albany tradition that always draws a crowd.

“It has deep community significance,” she said. “It is completely genuine, or as a Gen Z person might put it, authentic. Yes, some marketing is involved, but it's done with a light hand. This is an event in which individuals of all stripes come together to celebrate their community.”

As the parade wrapped up its second pass around downtown, two kids were seen waiting on a porch for one last glimpse of Santa before heading inside for the night.