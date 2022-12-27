Pastega Christmas Light display closes after wind damage

The Pastega Christmas Light display is closed for the season after high winds significantly damaged the display.

The annual Corvallis event was originally scheduled to run through New Year's Day, but organizers won’t be able to fix the display quickly enough to open for the last few days, according to volunteer Kathi Hutchinson.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for areas including the mid-Willamette Valley. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

The agency warned of downed trees and power lines leading to power outages. Winds were expected to be 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts of 55 to 65 miles per hour.

The entry arch of the Christmas display, the nativity scene, the characters from Finding Nemo and the Eiffel Tower were knocked down, Hutchinson said. At this time, damage is still being assessed, so it’s unclear whether these displays can be repaired or will need to be replaced for next year's display.

“We’re very sorry that everyone who wanted to go through these next few days can’t,” Hutchinson said. “We’re grateful for everyone who came through this season and for our volunteers.”

Those looking to help with taking down the display can sign up online at www.bit.ly/3WPoIDU.