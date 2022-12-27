 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story breaking

Pastega Christmas Light display closes after wind damage

  • Updated
  • 0

The Pastega Christmas Light display is closed for the season after high winds significantly damaged the display.

The annual Corvallis event was originally scheduled to run through New Year's Day, but organizers won’t be able to fix the display quickly enough to open for the last few days, according to volunteer Kathi Hutchinson.

Pastega light display wind damage 01

Strong winds caused significant damage to the Pastega Christmas Light displays, so the annual holiday tradition will close a few days earlier than planned.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for areas including the mid-Willamette Valley. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

The agency warned of downed trees and power lines leading to power outages. Winds were expected to be 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts of 55 to 65 miles per hour.

People are also reading…

The entry arch of the Christmas display, the nativity scene, the characters from Finding Nemo and the Eiffel Tower were knocked down, Hutchinson said. At this time, damage is still being assessed, so it’s unclear whether these displays can be repaired or will need to be replaced for next year's display.

“We’re very sorry that everyone who wanted to go through these next few days can’t,” Hutchinson said. “We’re grateful for everyone who came through this season and for our volunteers.”

Those looking to help with taking down the display can sign up online at www.bit.ly/3WPoIDU.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Maddie Pfeifer is the public safety/crime and courts reporter for Mid-Valley Media. She has a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Portland. In her free time, she enjoys watching movies and spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News