Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 21)

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts.

Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, through October, GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt; Cinderella's carriage for photos; farm flowers; wreaths and other decorations; 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes; U-pick and already-picked options.

Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, through October, Kenagy Family Farm, 1650 NE North Nebergall Loop, Albany. Pumpkins and autumn decorations, 1-acre plus patch. Cash or check only. Proceeds will go to ABC House and Jackson Street Youth Services. Information: 541-979-1490.

Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $6; free for age 3 or younger.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Free attractions include the patch itself, a super slide and a hay fort. Paid attractions include a train ride, $4; and hayrides on the weekends, $4.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through October, Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Cash only.

Haunted art show, 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Family-friendly, interactive. Live art with costumes and makeup. Created by the community with artist David Lynch. Admission: $5; free for age 12 and under; includes cotton candy. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreativespace.com.

The Bilyeu Creek Haunted Experience, 7 p.m., 13380 E. Bilyeu Creek Drive, Scio. Haunted basement, haunted forest, photo opps. Donations accepted to support local charity. The venue is not fully accessible; stair navigation is required. The event includes uneven ground, a fog machine, live actors, animatronics, sudden noises, limited visibility and strobe lights. A signed waiver of release of liability is required for entry. Information: Text Peggy at 503-428-1780.

Haunted maze, 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. The Shack kicks its corn maze up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $16 Fridays and Saturdays, $12 Sundays.

Haus of Dharma's Heckin Spooky Show, 8:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $15 at the door.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Velvet pumpkin class, 6 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St, Philomath. Cost: $29. Registration: https://bit.ly/3Teth9i.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “The Cabin in the Woods,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Haunted art show, 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Family-friendly, interactive. Live art with costumes and makeup. Created by the community with artist David Lynch. Admission: $5; free for age 12 and under; includes cotton candy. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreativespace.com.

Trick or Treat Tunnel, 4 to 8 p.m., Solar Building, southwest corner, Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis will host a drive-thru Halloween opportunity for the youth of local families. Dress up the kids and bring them to see the Halloween-themed, decorated tunnel and costumed characters. At the end of the tunnel, each child will receive a bag of treats to take with them — all without leaving the warmth and safety of the family car. Automobiles only; no bicycles, motorcycles or pedestrians will be allowed. Admission is free; however, registration is encouraged so organizers can provide a bag of Halloween treats for all youth from age 1 to 15. Register at https://bit.ly/3THllxE.

The Bilyeu Creek Haunted Experience, 7 p.m., 13380 E. Bilyeu Creek Drive, Scio. Haunted basements, haunted forest, photo opps. Donations accepted to support local charity. The venue is not fully accessible; stair navigation is required. The event includes uneven ground, a fog machine,live actors, animatronics, sudden noises, limited visibility and strobe lights. A signed waiver of release of liability is required for entry. Information: Text Peggy at 503-428-1780.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Cider pressing, noon to 3 p.m., Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. Last cider event of the season. People of all ages are invited to help make cider the old-fashioned way. Taste the cider, get a jug to take home, tour Oregon’s only surviving water-powered mill, built in 1858. Information: phototraveler02@gmail.com.

To submit events for this roundup, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.