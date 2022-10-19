Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 19)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts.

Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, through October, Kenagy Family Farm, 1650 NE North Nebergall Loop, Albany. Pumpkins and autumn decorations, one acre plus patch. Cash or check only. Proceeds will go to ABC House and Jackson Street Youth Services. Information: 541-979-1490.

Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $6; free for age 3 or younger.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through October, GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt; Cinderella's carriage for photos; farm flowers; wreaths and other decorations; 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes; U-pick and already-picked options.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Free attractions include the patch itself, a super slide and a hay fort. Paid attractions include a train ride, $4; and hayrides on the weekends, $4.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Hereditary,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through October, Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Cash only.

Haunted art show, 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Family-friendly, interactive. Live art with costumes and makeup. Created by the community with artist David Lynch. Admission: $5; free for age 12 and under; includes cotton candy. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreativespace.com.

Haunted maze, 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. The Shack kicks its corn maze up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $16 Fridays and Saturdays, $12 Sundays.

Haus of Dharma's Heckin Spooky Show, 8:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $15 at the door.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Velvet pumpkin class, 6 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St, Philomath. Cost: $29. Registration: https://bit.ly/3Teth9i.

