Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 14)

FRIDAY

Fall activities,

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts.

Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, through October, Kenagy Family Farm, 1650 NE North Nebergall Loop, Albany. Pumpkins and autumn decorations, one acre plus patch. Cash or check only. Proceeds will go to ABC House and Jackson Street Youth Services. Information: 541-979-1490.

Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $6; free for age 3 or younger.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Free attractions include the patch itself, a super slide and a hay fort. Paid attractions include a train ride, $4; and hayrides on the weekends, $4.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through October, Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Cash only.

Haunted maze, 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. The Shack kicks its corn maze up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $16 Fridays and Saturdays, $12 Sundays.

Screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets include a bag of props. Tickets: $15 in advance at whitesidetheatre.org, or $20 at the door.

SATURDAY

Paper witch doll class, 5:30 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St, Philomath. Cost: $29. Registration: https://bit.ly/3Teth9i.

“Night of the Digital Witch,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Electronica/industrial/rock ladies’ night extravaganza featuring I Speak Machine. Tickets: $20 at https://bit.ly/3rL5Qsz, or $25 day of show.

TUESDAY

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through October, GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt; Cinderella’s carriage for photos; farm flowers; wreaths and other decorations; 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes; U-pick and already-picked options.

WEDNESDAY

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Hereditary,”

7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

