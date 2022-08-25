Freebie alert: Gift card giveaway at Philomath Farmers’ Market

They're giving gift cards away in Philomath.

Two entities that started during the pandemic, It’s On Us and the new Philomath Farmers’ Market, will spread $10,000 around for people to use at the market and other locally-owned food businesses, according to a news release from the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition.

IOU gives gift cards to help support local businesses and build community, the release states. The cards are distributed through the smartphone payment app Kuto. Using Kuto is the same if someone is using their bank account or a gift card, the release states, making food assistance anonymous, destigmatized and easy.

To get a $25 gift card, attend the Philomath Farmers’ Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1050 Applegate St. and bring a smartphone with data access — the library has Wi-Fi. Everyone is welcome.

Donations may be made to It’s On Us Corvallis through the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition. Donations may be made to support the Philomath Farmers Market through Bountiful Backyard.

To date IOU has circulated more than $400,000 to support Benton County residents and the local economy, according to the release.