Corvallis Nativity Fest ends after 28 years

The Corvallis Community Nativity Festival, a tradition since 1994, has been replaced.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which put on the popular festival that featured numerous takes on the classic nativity scene, is swapping the long-running event for three nights of concerts, titled Light the World Corvallis. It's a localized version of a global giving campaign around since 2017.

While the local stake also had been participating in the larger effort, it was more via social media, according to Mike Moore, a local church leader.

This year the church opted to change up its Christmas tradition by providing more giving opportunities and expressing faith in Christ through music, Moore said.

“The choirs, concerts and giving elements incorporated into our local Light the World Corvallis event are all new and driven by our local organization and artistic directors,” Moore said via email.

The decision to end the Nativity Festival after 28 years was made locally, Moore said, and not driven by church leadership outside of the Corvallis area. He added that Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to sponsor many other nativity events elsewhere.

“The Nativity Festival has been a beautiful tribute to the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ and a beloved tradition held by many in our community,” he said. “Having grown up and raised my family in Corvallis, I have personally looked forward to the Nativity Festival every Christmas season.”

Bringing the Light the World movement to Corvallis allows for an active expression of faith at a time when people are thinking about peace on Earth and goodwill towards men, Moore said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The concerts start at 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-11 at the church at 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. The first night includes Northwest Hills Community Church, the Lebanon Community Chorus, the Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir and the Church of Jesus Christ Light the World.

Following the concert, attendees will have an opportunity to donate to five local nonprofit organizations via their websites.

These agencies include Jackson Street Youth Services, Unity Shelter, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, Linn Benton Food Share, and the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence.

Five global charities will also be represented: CARE, CWS Global, WaterAid, USA for UNHCR, and UNICEF. Admission is free.

“This year's event is different from years past in that it focuses more on feeling peace through a music concert and goodwill through a charitable giving component,” Kristin Black, an event assistant director, said in a news release.

“Light the World Corvallis is an invitation to love one another through simple acts of kindness,” Dee-Anna Pennington, senior director of the event, said in the news release. “By these acts, we are able to lift one another in the spirit of hope, peace, and goodwill towards all.”