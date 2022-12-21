Corvallis holds its first-ever public Hanukkah celebration

Corvallis held its first ever public menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration Tuesday evening, Dec. 20 at Riverfront Commemorative Park for the third night of Hanukkah.

With the help of the Corvallis Fire Department, Mayor Biff Traber, incoming Mayor Charles Maughan, Rabbi Phil Bressler of Congregation Beit Am and visiting Rabbi Menachem Angster were able to ride an aerial ladder more than 20 feet into the air to light a 15-foot menorah with a torch.

“It always warms my heart to see people gathering together over one issue,” Maughan said.

Rabbi Angster of Chabad — a Jewish sect devoted to helping Jews connect with their heritage — flew all the way in from the Brooklyn borough of New York City to help facilitate the event, the first of its kind for this area.

“Basically, Chabad is here to be able to augment all communities and to provide services like teaching,” Angster said. “Because at the end of the day, I think that a lot of Jews are always very curious about their tradition.”

He said he was touched by the warmth of the Corvallis Jewish community, and he looks forward to visiting again and helping connect people with whatever Jewish resources they may need.

Tuesday’s lighting was not only for the Jewish community but for anyone interested in learning more about the holiday (and for anyone craving a chocolate and donut feast!).

The eight candles on the special-sized menorah, or hanukkiah, are lit using the shamash, the large candle in the middle. One candle is lit on the first night at sundown, and one more is added each night until all eight candles — nine including the shamash — are lit by the end of the holiday.

The reason Hanukkah always seems to fall on a different date is because it follows the lunar calendar rather than the Gregorian calendar. Hanukkah always falls on the 25th of Kislev in the lunar calendar, which can happen between late November and December in the Gregorian calendar.

After lighting the giant menorah Tuesday evening, Bressler led everyone in a singalong of Adam Sandler’s classic “The Chanukah Song.” This was followed by the rabbis tossing silver chocolate coins, known as “gelt” for dreidel, from the aerial ladder to children and families down below.

With blasting music and Israeli dancing under rainy Oregon skies, Corvallis’ first Hanukkah celebration was a festive one.

Jenny Lee and Eric Miller of Corvallis attended the event with their daughter, and they said their favorite Hanukkah traditions are eating lots of fried food, especially latkes, and opening presents.

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” Lee said.

Bressler called the event a “dream come true,” as he has been cautious in the past to maintain a low-profile for the local Jewish community.

“It feels silly to hold this loud, public display of Judaism at a time when antisemitism is at a high,” he said. “But we’re stronger together and the problem of antisemitism is not going to go away. The solution is not to hide but to be our true authentic selves here in Corvallis.”

