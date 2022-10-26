Boo!: Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 26)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts.

Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, through October, Kenagy Family Farm, 1650 NE North Nebergall Loop, Albany. Pumpkins and autumn decorations, 1-acre plus patch. Cash or check only. Proceeds will go to ABC House and Jackson Street Youth Services. Information: 541-979-1490.

Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $6; free for age 3 or younger.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. Free attractions include the patch itself, a super slide and a hay fort. Paid attractions include a train ride, $4; and hayrides on the weekends, $4.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt; Cinderella’s carriage for photos; farm flowers; wreaths and other decorations; 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes; U-pick and already-picked options.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “The Cabin in the Woods,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, through Monday, Oct. 31, Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Cash only.

Davis Family Farm and Oregon Charter Academy host Community Fall Food Drive, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. To support hunger-relief programs in the community, the food bank is taking place to benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, a food pantry whose mission is to provide food, clothing and shelter for those who need assistance. Nonperishable food donations can be dropped off farm’s admission gates, where there will be a designated drop-off box. Those visiting the farm to enjoy the fall festivities are encouraged to participate by filling a bag with the following suggested items to donate. All contributions will go to supporting families in need throughout the Corvallis area. Requested items include cereal, canned foods (meats, tuna, black beans, fruit), peanut butter, jam, canned soup and broth, snack bars, gluten-free nonperishable food, and personal hygiene items such as toilet paper, toothpaste and deodorant. ORCA students and staff are hosting the drive as part of their annual field trip to the farm. The virtual charter school tries to ensure that students feel connected to their communities through activities such as this.

Haunted art show, 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Family-friendly, interactive. Live art with costumes and makeup. Created by the community with artist David Lynch. Admission: $5; free for age 12 and under; includes cotton candy. Information: 541-714-3443 or www.maxtivitycreativespace.com.

Trick or Treat Tunnel, 4 to 8 p.m., Solar Building, southwest corner, Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis will host a drive-thru Halloween opportunity for the youth of local families. Dress up the kids and bring them to see the Halloween-themed, decorated tunnel and costumed characters. At the end of the tunnel, each child will receive a bag of treats to take with them — all without leaving the warmth and safety of the family car. Automobiles only; no bicycles, motorcycles or pedestrians will be allowed. Admission is free; however, registration is encouraged so organizers can provide a bag of Halloween treats for all youth from age 1 to 15. Register at https://bit.ly/3THllxE.

The Bilyeu Creek Haunted Experience, 7 p.m., 13380 E. Bilyeu Creek Drive, Scio. Haunted basements, haunted forest, photo opps. Donations accepted to support local charity. The venue is not fully accessible; stair navigation is required. The event includes uneven ground, a fog machine, live actors, animatronics, sudden noises, limited visibility and strobe lights. A signed waiver of release of liability is required for entry. Information: Text Peggy at 503-428-1780.

Haunted maze, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30, the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. The Shack kicks its corn maze up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $16 Friday and Saturday, $12 Sunday.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Annual Harvest Party, noon to 10 p.m., 2 Towns Ciderhouse, 5123 SW Hout St., Corvallis. Enjoy more than 55 ciders on tap, along with Craftwell cocktails, SeekOut and Nectar Creek. Two tents full of live music, featuring Mike Skill of the Romantics. Local food trucks, branded merchandise for sale, games. Travel to and from the party on shuttles running from multiple locations around town. This event is for those 21 or over.

Cider pressing, noon to 3 p.m., Thompson’s Mills State Heritage Site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. Last cider event of the season. People of all ages are invited to help make cider the old-fashioned way. Taste the cider, get a jug to take home, tour Oregon’s only surviving water-powered mill, built in 1858. Information: phototraveler02@gmail.com.

Downtown Corvallis Trick-or-Treat, 2 to 5 p.m. Families, children and pets are welcome; however, some participating stores may have restrictions based on age for children, or health codes for animals; participants are asked to be respectful of each location’s rules. Candy giveaway, games and more. Information, including participating businesses: www.CorvallisChamber.com.

Bob Newton Family Movie: “Hotel Transylvania,” 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $5; free for those under 12. Tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Children’s Halloween Party, 4 to 6 p.m., parking garage, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Light refreshments, Halloween trinkets and candy, while supplies last. Costumes encouraged. Free event best suited for ages 2 to 10.

Corvallis Elks Halloween Party, 7 p.m. to midnight, Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. “Yellowstone”-themed party; come dressed as your favorite “Yellowstone” character or in any other Western-themed costume. Prizes for the best female costume, the best male costume and the best couple costume. Dinner is not included in the cover charge but come early for your favorite cowboy dinner. There will also be live music, featuring Jayden Noble as the opening act and Scruggs & the Steelbenders as the headliners. Reserved seating and more information: RSVP to 541-758-0222.

Hallowpalooza, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Live music by KrashKarma, Toxic Zombie, Splintered Throne, Attention Whore!, DPILC and Red Eyed Demon. Tickets: $20.22 in advance, $25 at the door; www.WhitesideTheatre.org.

Majestic Movie Extravaganza, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. An evening of festivities and interactive experiences hosted by the Majestic’s very own Ghostess with the Mostess, Rachel Kohler. The evening will feature a screening of “Beetlejuice,” photo ops, a costume contest, prizes and themed concessions. Tickets: $15 at www.Majestic.org.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Halloween Huck Doubles, 8 a.m., Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave., Corvallis. Join the Halloween Huck, a spooky doubles disc golf tournament. The event will be two rounds on an 18-hole layout with fun Halloween-themed twists on most holes. All divisions will play a round of alternate shot doubles in the morning, followed by a best shot round in the afternoon. Scoring will be done using UDisc Live Scoring. Amateurs will receive a player’s pack and pros will play for cash payouts. CTPs, trophies and other prizes (such as for best team costume, for example) will be provided for all divisions. Cost $50. Registration: https://bit.ly/3TBwArF.

HALLOWEEN

Ashbrook Spooktacular Halloween Family-Friendly Drive-Thru, 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. See decorated car trunks while listening to ghoulishly fun music.

Philomath Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., businesses on Main Street between 12th and 17th streets, and trunks between 12th and 14th streets. Grab your costumes and bring the family. Sponsored by the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce. Information: www.philomathchamber.org.

Trunk or Treat, 4 to 6 p.m., parking lot, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Come in costume to trick-or-treat at decorated vehicles. Fun, safe family time. Information: kristin@grace97330.org.

