A heat wave cooldown, courtesy Albany firefighters

The heat wave is upon mid-Willamette valley residents, prompting many to seek shelter indoors. But the Albany Fire Department on Wednesday, July 27 offered another, perhaps more creative way to beat the heat.

Kids wriggled in and out of tunnels, lined up for face painting, ate shaved ice and blew bubbles in the sunshine of Lexington Park. Donning bucket hats and sunglasses, the crowd took to the grass for corn hole and giant Connect-4.

The “Fun in the Sun” event occurs at various Albany parks throughout the summer. The event attracted a crowd from beyond Albany, even with the temperature in the high 80s at the time.

“We’re trying to get more involved in the community,” said Diana Santoya, who recently moved to Lebanon with her two daughters.

But the big draw was the special appearance of the Albany Fire Department and its fire hose.

“My two boys are almost 2 and love fire trucks,” Albany mom McKayla Engel said as the twins played with blow up tire inner tubes.

Despite all the hubbub, the festivities came to a screeching halt when the firefighters pulled up the street, hose in hand. Children set down their bubble wands and abandoned their shaved ice to run across the field into the cool mist of the firehose.

Pointed to the sky, the hose doubled as a large sprinkler as eager children —and parents — sought to cool down. Firefighters controlled the stream from atop the firetruck and watched the frenzy below.

Screams of excitement and outstretched arms welcomed the water that rained from above.

The flow lasted for 15 minutes, and left the crowd wanting more time under the water.

“More, more, more!” the kids chanted. The firefighters obliged, turning on the firehose once again, and were met with cheers.

Hand-in-hand, Albany local Will Little and his 5-year old daughter Addi ran in. They came out with their clothes and hair soaked and newly applied rainbow face paint streaked. But they were all smiles.

“It’s a great event,” Little said, smiling at his daughter. "I was hot, but now I’m just happy."

Although there is no mention of when Albany firefighters will bring out the hose again for the public, the department urges residents to be mindful of the heat. With temperatures expected to reach the triple digits this weekend, the Fire Department put out a heat advisory that urges residents to stay hydrated.

