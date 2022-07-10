Scio was the place for Sheep Thrillz this weekend

Rooster, Bonnie Johnson's border collie, has been training to be a sheepherder since a pup. Now 6 years old, he finished his first ever double-lift this weekend.

It's harder than it may sound. The competition consists of herding 16 sheep through three gates before separating four sheep marked with orange collars all within 22 minutes.

Previous competitions didn't go so well for Rooster. But at the Sheep Thrillz in Scio on Sunday, July 10, he finally had something to crow about.

Johnson of Cambridge, Idaho said the completion feels awesome. Accordingly, Rooster deserves a reward.

“He’ll probably get a cheeseburger on the way home. He usually gets a single,” she said. “I think today he’ll get a double.”

Wolston Farms was the site of the competition, and co-owner Ian Caldicott called the course "the ultimate test of the dogs' ability to control sheep, and to work with us as a team."

While the event is timed, the main goal is accuracy, not speed.

“They’re supposed to move the sheep in a straight line from place to place around the course,” Caldicott said, “So deviation from a straight line costs you points.”

The Sheep Thrillz sheep dog trials began Friday July 7 with 55 hopeful competitors. By Sunday, the field was narrowed to 18.

The event is the only one in Oregon to offer the double-lift course. Participants came from around the state as well as Washington, California, Idaho and Utah, all hoping to earn enough points to qualify for the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals in Nevada, set for September.

Caldicott and partner Raven OKeefe purchased the farm, including a 25-acre field, with sheepherding in mind.

“It slopes up at the back. It’s like stadium seating, you can see what’s going on up there,” OKeefe said. “If it were flat, you would miss a lot.”

While Caldicott did compete Sunday with his dog Merlon, his true passion is teaching dogs how to herd.

“I love teaching. That's my first priority. But your reputation as a teacher tends to be more based on how successful you are in competitions,” he said.

Anyone is welcome in his classes. He has students as young as 13. Other newcomers to the sport are in their late 60s. Motivation for the sport often stems from owners' love for their dogs.

“If you went and asked all the handlers why they do this, yes they like doing it, but most of us wouldn’t do it if we didn’t know how much the dogs love it,” Caldicott said. “It would be almost cruel to take a dog that has a brain to do all of this complex stuff and not let it have that chance.”

Similarly, Tierney Graham’s continued interest in sheep herding comes from love and respect for the animals involved.

“I think we’re all here because we have a love for the border collie, but also it’s stockmanship,” she said. “Respecting our livestock is super important to us, and not to put the competition first but to put the dogs and sheep first.”

Graham competed with her 6-year-old border collie Seven, who did not finish the course. Despite that, she still enjoyed the competition and was proud of the work Seven did.

“I was happy with my dog. He had good work around the course, and we just had a tough break in the shed,” she said, “I missed a collar and had to regroup, so that was a big bummer.”

Currently living in Arlington, Washington, Graham has competed at Wolston Farms once before. She praised the field and the quality of sheep at this competition as well as the friendliness of other handlers.

“It’s a good social aspect too. There’s a lot of camaraderie,” she said.

The feeling of community extends past competitors and welcomes spectators to the sport. Nancy Forrest of Eugene has been attending sheepherding trials as a spectator for the past five years.

“You can ask them (handlers) anything, and they are more than willing to teach you about all of this,” Forrest said.

She stressed the difficulty of this particular challenge for handlers and dogs, saying: “It really is the best of the best of the best.”

Following Sunday’s finals, pro-novice and nursery classes will be offered on Monday for young or beginner herding dogs.

“Tomorrow is going to be more like kindergarten dogs in their nursery class. They're 3 years old or younger,” OKeefe said, “They’ll come out, and most of them have no idea what they're doing.”

